Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report – Charlotte

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race: Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: May 29, 2021

No. 22 Carquest Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric

Start: 4th

Stage 1: 4th

Stage 2: 4th

Finish: 2nd

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 200/200

Laps Led: 2

Driver Point Standings (ahead of second): 1st (+84)

Notes:

Consistency paved the way for Austin Cindric’s second-place finish Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The driver of the Carquest Ford Mustang racked up his ninth top-five finish in 12 starts this season. He scored his best finish in four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile oval. Cindric remains the leader in the series driver points standings, holding an 84-point edge over second-place Harrison Burton.

The reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion qualified fourth on Saturday morning and once the race started, he quickly moved his Carquest Mustang to second position during Stage 1. Throughout the run Cindric’s Carquest Mustang became a little tight in Turns 3 and 4. Cindric was able to maintain position and score a fourth-place finish when the opening segment ended on lap 45. During the caution crew chief Brian Wilson called for a trackbar adjustment plus four tires and fuel and restarted fourth when the race went green on lap 52.

Stage 2 ran caution free and during the long run Cindric said his balance of the No. 22 Mustang was steadily building to the tight side once more. The fourth caution on lap 92 ended the stage with Cindric scored in fourth position. Wilson once again called his driver to pit road during the stage caution for four tires, fuel, and adjustments to loosen up the balance. Solid work by the Carquest team gave Cindric third position for the restart on lap 97.

The Mooresville N.C., native remained inside the top-five during the first run of the final stage as the handling conditions improved. During the seventh caution on lap 145 Wilson once again called his driver to pit road, this time for an air pressure adjustment, four tires and fuel. Two cautions over the final 17 laps gave Cindric an opportunity to win the race. He restarted second on lap 193, seven laps from the finish, but couldn’t track down leader (and eventual winner) Ty Gibbs during the final sprint to the finish and scoring a second-place finish.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday, June 5th, for the B&L Transport 170. Live coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Quote: “We really picked residency in fourth position for much of the day, so, honestly, second is not bad. You obviously want to win the race and we put ourselves in position to have a shot and some days that’s all you can ask for. I’m happy to get the Carquest Ford Mustang up with a chance. We were carrying 30 names of fallen heroes from the Carquest family on the back of our car, so happy to represent them well today and move on to next week.”