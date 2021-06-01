LEBANON, Tenn. (June 1, 2021) – Nashville Superspeedway is partnering with Middle Tennessee Electric to provide the track with 100 percent renewable electricity through renewable energy credits (RECs) generated by MTE’s nearby solar field for the upcoming June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. The use of RECs helps reduce carbon emissions produced by Nashville Superspeedway lessens the need for additional power plants in Middle Tennessee.

MTE’s 4-acre, 3,000-panel solar field is located in College Grove, Tenn., approximately 30 miles southwest of Nashville Superspeedway. Nashville Superspeedway’s power use for a race weekend is approximately 500,000 kwh of electricity. That equates to powering around 4,250 homes for three days or for one car to travel 685,023 laps (890,500 miles) around the largest concrete track in NASCAR.

“Middle Tennessee Electric is pleased to play an important part in welcoming NASCAR back to the Nashville Superspeedway,” said Brad Gibson, MTE’s chief cooperative business officer. “We hope it will be a great weekend of racing as we work with the Superspeedway to provide a greener venue for the fans and the community. MTE is always looking for ways to grow our renewable energy offerings.”

The renewable power generated by MTE will electrify all of the permanent physical structures at the Nashville Superspeedway during race weekend. These structures include the NASCAR Cup Series garage, media and infield care centers, suite tower, grandstands, concessions and the main administration building.

“Nashville Superspeedway’s rebirth not only gives auto racing fans in Middle Tennessee exciting on-track action to look forward to each summer, but it also offers an opportunity to rethink how sports stadiums can be good neighbors to the surrounding community,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president.

“We are thrilled that Middle Tennessee Electric is helping us make our Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader as energy efficient as possible and support all of the NASCAR Green initiatives the sport is engaged in.”

Nashville will be the fourth NASCAR track to have 100 percent renewable energy for its race weekend, along with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and Pocono Raceway. Daytona International Speedway and Sonoma Raceway also use renewable energy to some degree.

Earlier this season Roush Racing, which fields NASCAR Cup Series cars for Chris Buescher and Ryan Newman, became the sport’s first carbon neutral race team. NASCAR’s Green initiative has encouraged environmental awareness through tree planting, recycling and renewable energy programs for more than a decade and is committed to a cleaner future for generations of race fans, drivers and teams to come.

In addition to the Middle Tennessee Electric partnership, Nashville’s environmental betterment projects include:

• Goodyear tire recycling through Champion Tire & Wheel

• Liquid and oil recycling through Safety-Kleen

• Updated energy saving LED lighting in the NASCAR Cup Series garage and administration building

• Tree planting around the Speedway’s approximately 1,000 acres

Nashville Superspeedway’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the inaugural “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

