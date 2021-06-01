Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Gears Up for Lamborghini Super Trofeo Rounds 3 & 4 at VIRginia International Raceway

Brownsburg, Ind. (June 1, 2021) – The 2021 Lamborghini Super Trofeo season continues this weekend at Virginia International Raceway’s 3.27-mile track for rounds three and four. Four cars and five drivers across three different classes (PRO, AM, PRO|AM) will join Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing at one of the country’s oldest permanent road racing circuits.

The Wayne Taylor Racing stable recently concluded a very productive first event of the season at the Circuit of the Americas where three of their four entrants secured at least one podium finish. Ashton Harrison in the No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Super Trofeo earned top honors with her first victory of the season in the AM class and enters rounds three and four leading the AM championship.

The No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo, piloted by Kyle Marcelli and Daniel Formal, will look to achieve more podium finishes after their first weekend driving together at the Circuit of the Americas. Randy Sellari will drive the No. 03 Wayne Taylor Racing LST in the AM class and Jordan Missig hopes to once again visit Victory Lane In his No. 53 Wayne Taylor Racing LST in the PRO|AM class.

Practice begins this Friday, June 3rd at 8:00 a.m. ET. Both races will run on Sunday at 8:00 a.m. ET and 4:35 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on https://www.imsa.com/tv/.

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“There was a lot of anticipation and expectation going into COTA. It was great to get a podium, but not exactly where we want to be because we want to be on the top step of the box. That’s the plan and what we expect of ourselves. We learned a lot in COTA and now we can see what the competition is like and where we are at and we know where we need to improve. I’m looking forward to VIR, one of the great things about Wayne Taylor Racing is the level of professionalism with this organization and our pre and post event prep and debriefs. On the agenda this week has been reviewing COTA to prepare for VIR. We’re doing all the homework we need to and we’re on the same page. It’s certainly a great team effort, so we are excited for VIR. We’re making some changes in our setup strategy and we’re all excited for the event. We’re going into the weekend expecting nothing less than a podium, but we want to win a race.”

Daniel Formal, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“Well after an exciting first round at COTA for my first race with Wayne Taylor Racing. I learned that it is a big family, and everyone really loves each other and always able to help each other out. We really had a great weekend where we learned a lot and Kyle and I became good friends. We’re going to share a room and rental car here in VIR which will make our relationship even stronger. VIR is my favorite track in North America, so I’m super excited to represent Wayne Taylor Racing and Prestige Performance and try to get the result they deserve to win the championship.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

“With very little turn around, we’re off to VIR! I’m thrilled to be back at the track so soon after our first two rounds of the season. Having two podiums at COTA, one being a class win, I’m excited to have finished within the top 10 overall. My goal going into every race is to be the best I can be. We showcased that at COTA. I hope to do the same and even better going into VIR. Leading the points going into VIR is great, but I’m not getting comfortable. We still have eight rounds to go, and I want to be smart about my moves. My goal is to win the championship and I know I’ll have to work for it.”

Randy Sellari, No. 03 Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

“Having the expertise of WTR during the COTA weekend was crucial for my ability to even start the second race. After being hit from behind in Race 1, the car sustained significant damage that eventually led to a blown tire just before my pit stop. Sadly, my race was over so the only thing we could do was regroup for the race the following day. The crew worked through the night to ensure there was a raceable car by morning. Without their dedication and hard work, I would have missed Round 2 at COTA, where we collected points for a respectable 4th place finish after a slow start in damp conditions. As we shift our focus to Rounds 3 and 4 at VIR, we’re hoping for a much better outcome. In the past, the team and I have fared well on this unforgiving course, which boasts little to no runoff room. The unprecedented grid size presents new challenges but will certainly ensure another great Super Trofeo weekend for the teams, drivers, and most importantly spectators. I’m looking forward to redeeming myself on a track that I’ve had success on in the past and I’m excited to get back out there with my teammates since our short break after COTA”

Jordan Missig, No. 53 Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LB Cup)

“It feels great to get the 2021 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series off to a good start with my podium last time out at COTA in my first LST race. Now we just use what we learned from COTA and use the podium as motivation going into the race this weekend at Virginia International Raceway. I have raced at this track before in different series. Once in Radical Sportcars in 2019 and last year in Formula Regional Americas. Both times I was able to find success and find myself on the podium, so I am looking forward to doing the same this time around in the Super Trofeo. I am expecting the car to be a lot of fun to drive through the esses, but interested to see the differences from the other cars I have driven there. I would like to take a moment to thank Wayne Taylor Racing for having on board this weekend, and everyone at Autobahn Country Club for sponsoring and helping make this weekend possible.”