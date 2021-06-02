ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Friday, June 4
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course
Race: 7 of 20
Event: Dawn 150 (42 laps, 152.624 kilometers)
Schedule
Practice/Qualifying: 2:45 p.m. ET
Race: 6:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Dirteeze Ford Fusion
- Moffitt enters his seventh race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Friday evening at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington.
- The Ford driver is coming off of a seventh-place run at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last Saturday night. The result marked his fifth straight top-10 of the season.
- With his two top-five and five top-10 finishes, Moffitt sits third in the series standings, 47 points behind point leader Corey Heim and 37 points behind second place Ty Gibbs.
- Friday will be the first career visit to the 13-turn road course for the 20-year-old. His only career road course start came last season at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course where he and Derek Smith guided the No. 46 to an 11th-place finish.
- Dirteeze will make their debut as primary partner on the No. 46 Fusion in the Dawn 150. Dirteeze provides wipe solutions to the retail, industrial, safety and janitorial markets.
- Moffitt on Mid-Ohio: “I don’t really have any experience on road courses other than Daytona last year, so I’m looking forward to gaining experience in that aspect of racing this weekend. Mid-Ohio is a completely new track for me as I’ve never even seen the place before, but we’ve had a lot of speed lately in our No. 46 Ford Fusion and we are hoping that carries over into this race.”