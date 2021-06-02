Justice Brothers Score Indianapolis 500 Victory

Big 2021 continues as Justice Brothers sponsors four-time winner for the second time in company history

INDIANAPOLIS (1 June 2021) – Seventy-one years after Johnnie Parsons took a Justice Brothers-sponsored car to victory in the Indianapolis 500, Helio Castroneves and Meyer Shank Racing returned the Justice Brothers to Victory Lane in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing this weekend.

“We finally got our second, 71 years after our first,” said Ed Justice Jr., son of the company co-founder and current President and CEO. “The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a very special place. A place where dreams come true.”

The Justice Brothers’ 76-year involvement at Indy dates back to 1946, when Zeke Justice was a member of George Robson’s winning team. The family breakthrough came in 1950, when Johnny Parsons triumphed to give the Justice Brothers and their products international recognition.

It was also the second time that Justice Brothers sponsored a four-time winner of the event. The Justice family was aboard A.J. Foyt’s Gilmore Racing Coyote when he became the first four-time Indy 500 winner in 1977. Sunday, Castroneves became only the fourth driver to achieve that milestone.

Justice Brothers also was aboard the winning Wayne Taylor Racing Acura DPi in January’s 59th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Castroneves was part of that winning lineup, and is now the only driver to win both the Rolex 24 and Indy 500 in the same season.

“Thanks to Helio from the bottom of our hearts,” Justice said. “You brought tears to our eyes and made us proud, taking us to victory lane 71 years after our first win. And thanks for being part of the Wayne Taylor Racing Team that put us in victory lane this year for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. You’re a real champion and we’re proud to be with you.”

At Indianapolis, Justice Brothers also co-sponsored 18th-place finisher Jack Harvey in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Honda, as well as seventh-place finisher Sage Karam, who came from the back row in the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Chevrolet to lead laps and net his career-best finish on Sunday.

“It was a long day, but I feel so good for the DRR team and our sponsors AES Indiana and the 500 Festival,” said Karam. “The DRR crew were awesome today on our pit stops. The crew did an amazing job today and all month. It feels so good to go from 31st to seventh.I am so proud of this team. We are a little one-off race team, and we were battling with the big dogs all day. Dennis (Reinbold) has had faith in me and, today, I was able to bring home a good finish at the biggest race in the world.”

