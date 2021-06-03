Maintain Your Classic Car by Following These 5 Tips

A classic auto requires a lot more care, attention, and maintenance than your average, modern vehicle. Keeping your vintage ride in decent condition can be a challenge, as this takes a considerable amount of effort, time, and dedication.

If you have plans to purchase a vintage car, you’ll need to inspect and maintain every component of your vehicle properly and regularly. If you fail to do that, your classic auto will eventually become an unusable piece of junk.

Here are a few car care suggestions to help keep your vintage ride running smoothly on the road:

Clean and Wax Your Vehicle

Cleaning and waxing your vintage auto regularly is a must. Give your classic vehicle a good hand-wash to keep it far from grime, salt, and other impurities that can permanently damage the exterior of your car. You could add car cleaning to your household chores list. This way, you won’t forget to maintain your classic ride.

If you’re a busy person, you have the option to take your auto to a car detailing facility and let the specialists get the work done. This can get pricey, so make sure that you have the funds to pay for car cleaning.

Don’t just focus on cleaning the outside of the vehicle. Make sure that your vehicle is tidy on the inside, as well. You need to vacuum the car seats, shampoo the vehicle carpet, and more.

After washing your car, do some waxing every six months or so to make the exterior paint shine. Waxing also gives an additional layer of protection to your classic vehicle. It prevents paint chips, safeguards the bodywork from airborne contaminants, and minimizes the appearance of scratches.

If you plan to use your vintage car all year round, you’ll need to take extra measures to keep your vintage vehicle looking spick and span.

During autumn, for instance, falling leaves can turn into a major problem for your car. The debris can get into your vehicle’s air ducts and even find its way into your engine compartment. You can avoid this unfortunate scenario from happening by parking your car away from trees and places with lots of leaf debris.

Do Regular Oil Changes

The regular changing of oil is incredibly important to classic cars. Oil is crucial to the health of your classic engine, as this can:

Get rid of micro-debris

Ease high-tolerance components

Lubricate parts to reduce wear

When you’re doing an oil change for a vintage car, you need to go with specialist oils. These are products controlled and designed by a specific car manufacturer. If you’re driving a classic Toyota, for instance, then you need a specialist oil from Toyota. This oil will help keep your vintage ride running the way the manufacturer designed them.

Replace the Spark Plug and Air Filter Regularly

As spark plugs age, poor fuel burning and misfires can occur without warning. You can prevent these problems by changing your plugs regularly. You should do a change of plugs every 10,000 miles to keep your classic auto in good condition. When replacing spark plugs, make sure you use the manufacturer-recommended variety for your classic vehicle.

Equally important to a spark plug is the air filter for your vintage vehicle. The purpose of this car filter is to prevent any atmospheric rubbish that floats around outside from getting into the engine.

Many companies suggest that you change the air filter of your classic auto at 40,000 miles. If you reside in an urban or dusty area, you’ll want to replace this filter every 20,000 miles instead. Don’t worry, though, as the air filter is a relatively low-cost item.

If you’re going to buy an air filter, avoid buying cheap imitation products. Instead, purchase a genuine filter or an accredited product from an aftermarket manufacturer.

Rotate Your Tires

Some performance vehicles, such as the classic Porsche, may experience uneven tire wear. Other older two-wheel-drive cars will experience significantly more wear as you apply more power. What’s more, the front vehicle tires may experience sideway strains as they lead into corners – a problem exacerbated by increased speed.

If this applies to you, make sure that you swap tires back to front every six months for even wear. Rotating your tires can make your wheelset last longer.

Store Your Classic Car Properly

If you plan to drive your vintage vehicle only during special occasions, you’ll want to store your ride correctly to prolong its lifespan. Park your car in your garage to safeguard it from the elements. Make sure that this part of your home is well ventilated and dry, as moisture in the air can lead to corrosion.

Keep your beloved classic vehicle in great shape by following these five tips. By carrying out a few checks and changes on your car, you’ll keep your auto looking fantastic and running great.