SAMMY HAGAR TO PLAY “I CAN’T DRIVE 55” DURING PRE-RACE FESTIVITIES FOR THE 37TH ANNUAL NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 6, 2021) – The Red Rocker himself, Sammy Hagar, and fellow guitarist Vic Johnson will play Hagar’s classic guitar rock song “I Can’t Drive 55” as part of the pre-race festivities for the 37th annual NASCAR All-Star Race on June 13 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The two guitarists will perform the 1984 radio and MTV hit from a stage located in the Texas Motor Speedway grandstands at Section PL 102.

Hagar rose to fame in the 1970s with the band Montrose and the now classic “Rock Candy.” He then began a very successful solo career with songs like “There’s Only One Way to Rock”, “Your Love is Driving Me Crazy” and “Bad Motor Scooter.” His success continued as the lead singer for Van Halen from 1985-1996. Since 2014, he has played in the supergroup Sammy Hagar and the Circle with Johnson on guitar, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony on bass and Jason Bonham, son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, on drums.

The Salinas, Calif., native has also had great success in business, owning multiple nightclubs and restaurants, tequila and rum distilleries, a syndicated weekly radio show (Sammy Hagar’s Top Rock Countdown) and the Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar television program.

Johnson is a guitarist and Los Angeles native best known for playing with The BusBoys, which appeared in the Eddie Murphy/Nick Nolte hit movie “48 Hrs.” as well as performing on Saturday Night Live. A heavy sought-after session musician, Johnson has played in various bands with Hagar since 1997.

Hagar performed previously at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 8, 2015 during pre-race festivities for the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series race.

On-track activity for the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend begins June 12 with a doubleheader, opening with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (12 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch) followed at 3 p.m. CT by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 powered by Cheddar’s (FS1, PRN, 95.9 The Ranch). Then, on Sunday, June 13, is the NASCAR All-Star Open (5 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).

HASH TAGS: #AllStarRace #Alsco250 #SpeedyCash220 #NLTX

TICKETS:

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.