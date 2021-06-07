What Does A Non-owners Insurance Policy Cover?

Nowadays, almost everything under the sun is covered by insurance. However, navigating through our daily lives without any insurance can stir the fear of the unknown, which is especially true for drivers who risk being involved in road accidents and other roadside problems. But what if you don’t own the vehicle that you’re driving? Is there a particular insurance coverage that can help in case you encounter road problems while driving?

If you come out alive from a road accident or other road problems, that’s good, but that doesn’t end there. Piles of expenses will come rushing in before you know it. This is the main reason why insurance companies drafted and started offering non-owners insurance policies that can provide great assistance to people who are driving vehicles that they don’t own. But, what does non owner insurance cover?

Nonowner car insurance, alternatively referred to as non-owners insurance or non-drivers insurance, protects individuals who do not own a car but occasionally drive another’s. Automobile liability insurance protects you against bodily injury and property damage caused by you in a car accident. However, it will not cover the damages to the borrowed or rented vehicle or your injuries if you caused the collision.

Coverage for Uninsured Motorist

Unless you have uninsured motorist coverage, you may be liable for high medical and repair costs if the uninsured driver hits your vehicle. Uninsured motorist coverage, in conjunction with underinsured motorist coverage, protects you from having to pay for injuries or property damage caused by accidents that you did not cause.

Coverage for Personal Injuries or PIP

PIP is a type of car insurance coverage that pays for medical expenses incurred due to a car accident, regardless of fault. PIP is designed to cover any injuries you sustain as a result of a car accident, regardless of who is at fault, and it also includes additional benefits such as the following:

Medical expenses

Loss of income

Necessary services that a person can’t perform because of sustained injuries

Costs of the funeral if the accident leads to death

Cash benefit because of death

Non-owner car insurance is for individuals who do not own a car but may need to drive on occasion. For example, you may commute by bus or any mass transportation but occasionally rent a car or use a shared car to get to a meeting. If you frequently drive other people’s cars, nonowner insurance may be appropriate.

If you frequently borrow a vehicle from a relative or another member of your household, non-owner car insurance is not the best option. Instead, you should be added to the policy of the vehicle’s owner.

Non-owner car insurance is typically less expensive than the same level of liability coverage for your vehicle. However, if the insurer is required to file for SR-22 or FR-44, the associated costs of any policy will almost certainly be high until there’s no need for it. The price is determined by factors such as your age, driving record, and frequency of driving, among others.