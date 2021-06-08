Speedway Motorsports welcomes Credit Karma Money™ as new Partner in NASCAR

Partnership includes Xfinity Series race entitlement at Atlanta Motor Speedway and All-Star assets at Texas Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. (Sept. 20, 2018) – Speedway Motorsports today announced a new sponsorship and advertising package partnership with Credit Karma Money™, a single destination within Credit Karma for spending and saving.

As part of this new partnership, Credit Karma Money will become the title sponsor of the July 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Atlanta, as well as receive signage and other marketing and advertising assets at the NASCAR All-Star Race on June 13 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Anytime you can introduce a new company or organization to NASCAR, it confirms the power of the NASCAR brand to companies all around the world,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “We’re looking forward to establishing a mutually beneficial long-term relationship with both Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR.”

Credit Karma Money is the latest product from Credit Karma, the platform already helping more than 100 million Americans make financial progress. Credit Karma Money is built for the everyday consumer to organize finances, create better financial habits and get access to money faster.

“Just as NASCAR is a sport for every American, we built Credit Karma Money to help every American make progress no matter where they are on their financial journey, so our partnership feels like a natural fit,” said Poulomi Damany, General Manager, Credit Karma Money and Tax. “We know how excited fans are for the races this summer and look forward to introducing them to Credit Karma Money.”

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

About Credit Karma

Founded in 2007 by Ken Lin, Credit Karma is a consumer technology company with more than 110 million members in the United States, U.K. and Canada, including almost half of all U.S. millennials. While best known for pioneering free credit scores, the company’s members turn to Credit Karma for everything related to their financial goals, including identity monitoring, applying for credit cards, shopping for loans (car, home and personal), high-yield savings accounts and now checking accounts through our bank partner, MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC — all for free. Learn more about how Credit Karma members are making financial progress on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.