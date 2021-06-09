All-Star Race at Texas – format, eligibility, lineup and more

This weekend, NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway. The All-Star Race will take center stage Sunday evening as the top drivers compete for the opportunity to take home the $1,000,000 prize.

It will be the 37th running of the All-Star Race and the first time that Texas has hosted the event.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the pole for the All-Star Race via random draw Tuesday afternoon. The starting lineup for the All-Star Open was determined by driver points and Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick will start on the pole.

You can also still vote your favorite driver into the All-Star Race, one vote each day per email address. Vote here for one eligible driver. When you vote you will have the option to share your vote on Twitter and Facebook to get bonus votes, for a total of four votes per day.

The top 10 vote-getters as of June 8, in alphabetical order:

Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Matt DiBenedetto, Timmy Hill, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace.

All-Star Open Format:

The NASCAR All-Star Open will be comprised of 50 laps for a total of 75 miles. There will be three rounds. Round 1 and 2 will be 20 laps each with a final round of 10 laps.

The winner of each round will advance to the All-Star Race. One more driver will advance to the main event as determined by the fan vote. The driver will be the one who has received the most votes among those who would otherwise be ineligible.

When & Where to Watch/Listen:

Sunday, June 13

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Broadcast: FS1/MRN/TSN3/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

All-Star Race Format:

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be comprised of 100 laps for a total of 150 miles. There will be six rounds. The starting lineup for Round 1 was determined by a random draw.

Rounds 1 – 4 will be 15 laps each, Rounds 5 will be 30 laps and Round 6 will be 10 laps.

Round 2 Invert: At the beginning of Round 2 the field will be inverted via a random draw (minimum of eight will be inverted/maximum of 12 will be inverted) and will be shown live on FS1.

Round 3 Invert: At the beginning of Round 3, the entire field will be inverted.

Round 4 Invert: At the beginning of Round 4, the field will be inverted via a random draw (minimum of eight will be inverted/maximum of 12 will be inverted).

Round 5 Invert: The entire field will be inverted based on each driver’s cumulative finish from Rounds 1-4. The lowest cumulative finisher will start on the pole and continue through the field with the highest cumulative finisher starting last.

Round 5 Pit Stop: All cars will be required to pit for a mandatory four-tire stop during Round 5.

Round 6: For the final 10-lap shootout for the win, the lineup will be set by the finishing order of Round 5.

When & Where to Watch/Listen:

Sunday, June 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Broadcast: FS1/MRN/TSN3/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

Notes:

Only green flag laps will count.

The fastest team on the mandatory pit stop during Round 5 of the All-Star Race will receive a $100,000 bonus.

Eligibility and Requirements:

There are 17 drivers eligible for the All-Star Race. (2020-21 Cup Series race winners and full-time drivers who are past All-Star winners or past Cup Series champions)

Lineup for All-Star Open Race

Start pos.



Driver Car # Team 1 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 2 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 3 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 5 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 7 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 8 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 9 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 12 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 13 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 14 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 15 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 16 Austin Cindric 33 Team Penske 17 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing 18 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 19 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 20 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 21 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 22 David Starr 13 MBM Motorsports

Lineup for All-Star Race