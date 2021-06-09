Search
All-Star Race at Texas – format, eligibility, lineup and more

By Angela Campbell
Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

This weekend, NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway. The All-Star Race will take center stage Sunday evening as the top drivers compete for the opportunity to take home the $1,000,000 prize.

It will be the 37th running of the All-Star Race and the first time that Texas has hosted the event.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the pole for the All-Star Race via random draw Tuesday afternoon. The starting lineup for the All-Star Open was determined by driver points and Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick will start on the pole.

The top 10 vote-getters as of June 8, in alphabetical order:

The top 10 vote-getters as of June 8, in alphabetical order:

Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Matt DiBenedetto, Timmy Hill, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace.

All-Star Open Format:

The NASCAR All-Star Open will be comprised of 50 laps for a total of 75 miles. There will be three rounds. Round 1 and 2 will be 20 laps each with a final round of 10 laps.
The winner of each round will advance to the All-Star Race. One more driver will advance to the main event as determined by the fan vote. The driver will be the one who has received the most votes among those who would otherwise be ineligible.

When & Where to Watch/Listen:

Sunday, June 13
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Broadcast: FS1/MRN/TSN3/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

All-Star Race Format:

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be comprised of 100 laps for a total of 150 miles. There will be six rounds. The starting lineup for Round 1 was determined by a random draw.

Rounds 1 – 4 will be 15 laps each, Rounds 5 will be 30 laps and Round 6 will be 10 laps.
Round 2 Invert: At the beginning of Round 2 the field will be inverted via a random draw (minimum of eight will be inverted/maximum of 12 will be inverted) and will be shown live on FS1.

Round 3 Invert: At the beginning of Round 3, the entire field will be inverted.

Round 4 Invert: At the beginning of Round 4, the field will be inverted via a random draw (minimum of eight will be inverted/maximum of 12 will be inverted).

Round 5 Invert: The entire field will be inverted based on each driver’s cumulative finish from Rounds 1-4. The lowest cumulative finisher will start on the pole and continue through the field with the highest cumulative finisher starting last.

Round 5 Pit Stop: All cars will be required to pit for a mandatory four-tire stop during Round 5.

Round 6: For the final 10-lap shootout for the win, the lineup will be set by the finishing order of Round 5.

When & Where to Watch/Listen:

Sunday, June 13
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Broadcast: FS1/MRN/TSN3/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

Notes:

Only green flag laps will count.

The fastest team on the mandatory pit stop during Round 5 of the All-Star Race will receive a $100,000 bonus.

Eligibility and Requirements:

There are 17 drivers eligible for the All-Star Race. (2020-21 Cup Series race winners and full-time drivers who are past All-Star winners or past Cup Series champions)

 Lineup for All-Star Open Race

Start pos.

DriverCar #Team
1Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
2Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
3Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
4Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
5Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
6Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
7Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Team
8Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
9Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing
10Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
11Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
12Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports
13Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
14James Davison15Rick Ware Racing
15Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing
16Austin Cindric33Team Penske
17Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing
18BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports
19Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports
20Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
21Timmy Hill66MBM Motorsports
22David Starr13MBM Motorsports

Lineup for All-Star Race



Start pos.DriverCar # Team
  
 1Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
 2Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
 3Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
 4Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
 5Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
 6Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
 7Joey Logano22Team Penske
 8William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
 9Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
 10Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
 11Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
 12Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
 13Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
 14Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
 15Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
 16Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
 17Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
 18Winner Open Round 1
 19Winner Open Round 2
 20Winner Open Round Final Round
 21Fan Vote





Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
