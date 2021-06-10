Search
Weekend schedule for Texas

By Angela Campbell
NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway on July 19, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series will hit the track Saturday as the NASCAR Cup Series closes out the weekend with the All-Star Race Sunday night.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the pole for the All-Star Race via random draw Tuesday afternoon.

The starting lineup for the All-Star Open was determined by driver points. Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick will start on the pole.

There will be no practice or qualifying sessions for the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races due to COVID-19 protocols established by NASCAR.

The starting lineups will be determined by the following metrics formula:

• 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
• 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
• 35 percent: Team owner points ranking
• 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, June 12

1 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (Stages 35/70/147 laps = 220.5 miles)
FS1/MRN/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
Defending race winner: Kyle Busch
Pole: John Hunter Nemechek

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 (Stages 40/80/167 laps = 250.5 miles)
FS1/PRN/TSN2/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
Defending race winner: Austin Cindric
Pole: AJ Allmendinger

Sunday, June 13

6 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open
Pole determined by driver points: Tyler Reddick
FS1/MRN/TSN3/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race (Rounds 1-4: 15 laps) (Round 5: 30 laps) (Round 6: 10 laps)
Defending race winner: Chase Elliott
Pole was chosen via a random draw: Kyle Larson
FS1/MRN/TSN3/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

Click here for more info on the All-Star Race at Texas – format, eligibility and more.

Did you know?

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott won last year’s All-Star Race.

The NASCAR All-Star Race has previously been held at three tracks: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1985, 1987-2019) Atlanta Motor Speedway (1986) and Bristol Motor Speedway (2020).

This year’s race includes seven former winners: Ryan Newman (2002), Kevin Harvick (2007, 2018), Kurt Busch (2010), Denny Hamlin (2015), Joey Logano (2016), Kyle Busch (2017), Kyle Larson (2019), and Chase Elliott (2020).

Darrell Waltrip won the inaugural race in 1985. Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott’s father, won the event in 1986 in his home state of Georgia.

Dale Earnhardt won in 1987 aided by the legendary “Pass in the Grass.”

Michael Waltrip, now a Fox Sports NASCAR commentator, won the 1996 race by becoming the first to do so through winning the Open.

Kasey Kahne (2008) is the only All-Star Race winner who earned his way into the race from the All-Star Open Fan Vote.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson, now running a partial schedule in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, earned the most All-Star Race victories with four (2003, 2006, 2012-13).

Lineup for All-Star Open

Start pos.

DriverCar #Team
1Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
2Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
3Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
4Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
5Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
6Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
7Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Team
8Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
9Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing
10Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
11Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
12Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports
13Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
14James Davison15Rick Ware Racing
15Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing
16Austin Cindric33Team Penske
17Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing
18BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports
19Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports
20Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
21Timmy Hill66MBM Motorsports
22David Starr13MBM Motorsports

Lineup for All-Star Race


Start pos.DriverCar # Team
  
 1Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
 2Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
 3Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
 4Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
 5Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
 6Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
 7Joey Logano22Team Penske
 8William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
 9Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
 10Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
 11Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
 12Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
 13Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
 14Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
 15Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
 16Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
 17Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
 18Winner Open Round 1
 19Winner Open Round 2
 20Winner Open Round Final Round
 21Fan Vote


Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
