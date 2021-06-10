Weekend schedule for Texas

NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series will hit the track Saturday as the NASCAR Cup Series closes out the weekend with the All-Star Race Sunday night.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the pole for the All-Star Race via random draw Tuesday afternoon.
The starting lineup for the All-Star Open was determined by driver points. Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick will start on the pole.
There will be no practice or qualifying sessions for the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races due to COVID-19 protocols established by NASCAR.
The starting lineups will be determined by the following metrics formula:
• 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
• 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
• 35 percent: Team owner points ranking
• 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
All times are Eastern.
Saturday, June 12
1 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (Stages 35/70/147 laps = 220.5 miles)
FS1/MRN/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
Defending race winner: Kyle Busch
Pole: John Hunter Nemechek
4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 (Stages 40/80/167 laps = 250.5 miles)
FS1/PRN/TSN2/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
Defending race winner: Austin Cindric
Pole: AJ Allmendinger
Sunday, June 13
6 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open
Pole determined by driver points: Tyler Reddick
FS1/MRN/TSN3/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race (Rounds 1-4: 15 laps) (Round 5: 30 laps) (Round 6: 10 laps)
Defending race winner: Chase Elliott
Pole was chosen via a random draw: Kyle Larson
FS1/MRN/TSN3/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio
Click here for more info on the All-Star Race at Texas – format, eligibility and more.
Did you know?
2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott won last year’s All-Star Race.
The NASCAR All-Star Race has previously been held at three tracks: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1985, 1987-2019) Atlanta Motor Speedway (1986) and Bristol Motor Speedway (2020).
This year’s race includes seven former winners: Ryan Newman (2002), Kevin Harvick (2007, 2018), Kurt Busch (2010), Denny Hamlin (2015), Joey Logano (2016), Kyle Busch (2017), Kyle Larson (2019), and Chase Elliott (2020).
Darrell Waltrip won the inaugural race in 1985. Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott’s father, won the event in 1986 in his home state of Georgia.
Dale Earnhardt won in 1987 aided by the legendary “Pass in the Grass.”
Michael Waltrip, now a Fox Sports NASCAR commentator, won the 1996 race by becoming the first to do so through winning the Open.
Kasey Kahne (2008) is the only All-Star Race winner who earned his way into the race from the All-Star Open Fan Vote.
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson, now running a partial schedule in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, earned the most All-Star Race victories with four (2003, 2006, 2012-13).
Lineup for All-Star Open
|Start pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|2
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|3
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|4
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|5
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|8
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|9
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|12
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|13
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|14
|James Davison
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|16
|Austin Cindric
|33
|Team Penske
|17
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|18
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|19
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|20
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|21
|Timmy Hill
|66
|MBM Motorsports
|22
|David Starr
|13
|MBM Motorsports
Lineup for All-Star Race
|Start pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|8
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|10
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|12
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|15
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|16
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|18
|Winner Open Round 1
|19
|Winner Open Round 2
|20
|Winner Open Round Final Round
|21
|Fan Vote