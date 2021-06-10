Weekend schedule for Texas

NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series will hit the track Saturday as the NASCAR Cup Series closes out the weekend with the All-Star Race Sunday night.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the pole for the All-Star Race via random draw Tuesday afternoon.

The starting lineup for the All-Star Open was determined by driver points. Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick will start on the pole.

There will be no practice or qualifying sessions for the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races due to COVID-19 protocols established by NASCAR.

The starting lineups will be determined by the following metrics formula:

• 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

• 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

• 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

• 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, June 12

1 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (Stages 35/70/147 laps = 220.5 miles)

FS1/MRN/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

Defending race winner: Kyle Busch

Pole: John Hunter Nemechek

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 (Stages 40/80/167 laps = 250.5 miles)

FS1/PRN/TSN2/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

Defending race winner: Austin Cindric

Pole: AJ Allmendinger

Sunday, June 13

6 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open

Pole determined by driver points: Tyler Reddick

FS1/MRN/TSN3/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race (Rounds 1-4: 15 laps) (Round 5: 30 laps) (Round 6: 10 laps)

Defending race winner: Chase Elliott

Pole was chosen via a random draw: Kyle Larson

FS1/MRN/TSN3/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

Click here for more info on the All-Star Race at Texas – format, eligibility and more.

Did you know?

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott won last year’s All-Star Race.

The NASCAR All-Star Race has previously been held at three tracks: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1985, 1987-2019) Atlanta Motor Speedway (1986) and Bristol Motor Speedway (2020).

This year’s race includes seven former winners: Ryan Newman (2002), Kevin Harvick (2007, 2018), Kurt Busch (2010), Denny Hamlin (2015), Joey Logano (2016), Kyle Busch (2017), Kyle Larson (2019), and Chase Elliott (2020).

Darrell Waltrip won the inaugural race in 1985. Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott’s father, won the event in 1986 in his home state of Georgia.

Dale Earnhardt won in 1987 aided by the legendary “Pass in the Grass.”

Michael Waltrip, now a Fox Sports NASCAR commentator, won the 1996 race by becoming the first to do so through winning the Open.

Kasey Kahne (2008) is the only All-Star Race winner who earned his way into the race from the All-Star Open Fan Vote.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson, now running a partial schedule in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, earned the most All-Star Race victories with four (2003, 2006, 2012-13).

Lineup for All-Star Open

Start pos.



Driver Car # Team 1 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 2 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 3 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 5 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 7 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 8 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 9 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 12 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 13 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 14 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 15 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 16 Austin Cindric 33 Team Penske 17 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing 18 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 19 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 20 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 21 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 22 David Starr 13 MBM Motorsports

Lineup for All-Star Race