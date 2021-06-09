Brown to make 100th Xfinity Series start at Texas

A significant milestone start is in the making for Brandon Brown, driver of the No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. By competing in this weekend’s event at Texas Motor Speedway, Brown will reach 100 career starts in the Xfinity circuit.

A native from Woodbridge, Virginia, Brown made his Xfinity Series debut at Richmond Raceway in September 2016. By then, he had made select NASCAR Truck Series races in the previous two seasons and he was a student at Coastal Carolina University. Driving the No. 86 Chevrolet for Brandonbilt Motorsports, his family-owned team, Brown started 26th and finished 29th in his series debut. He went on to compete at Kansas Speedway in October, where he finished 25th, and the season-finale Homestead-Miami Speedway in November, where he finished 23rd.

Brown returned for 10 Xfinity races in 2017, with his first event occurring at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March and his last occurring at Dover International Speedway in September. His best results were 17th at Dover in June and 20th at Darlington Raceway in September.

In 2018, Brown competed in seven of the 33-race schedule, where he earned two 18th-place results (Darlington in September and Texas in November) and a 19th-place result (Richmond Raceway in April).

The following season, Brown competed in all 33 Xfinity scheduled races between Brandonbilt Motorsports and RSS Racing. His best result was sixth at Daytona International Speedway in July. He also went on to earn a total of 10 top-15 results before settling in 15th place in the final standings.

Brown returned as a full-time Xfinity competitor for Brandonbilt Motorsports in 2020, where he kicked off the season with a seventh-place result at Daytona in February. He earned four top-10 results and 17 top-15 results throughout the 26-race regular-season stretch, which were enough for him to make the Xfinity Playoffs for the first time in his career.

During the Round of 12 in the Xfinity Playoffs, Brown earned results of 15th, ninth and 26th, but his title hopes came to an early end after he was eliminated from the Playoffs. Two races later, Brown rebounded by earning his first top-five career result in the series after finishing fifth at Texas in October. He went on to conclude the season in 11th place in the final standings and with a career-high six top-10 results along with a career-best average result of 16.0.

Through the first 13 races of this season, Brown has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 seven times. During this span, he earned a career-best third-place result at Phoenix Raceway in March following a late restart and dash to the finish. He is currently ranked in 13th place in the Xfinity Series regular-season standings.

Through 99 previous Xfinity Series starts, Brown has claimed three top-five results, 14 top-10 results and an average result of 19.0.

Brown is primed to make his 100th Xfinity Series career start at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 12, which will occur at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.