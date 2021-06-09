Ryan Truex – SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 220 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance|

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Texas: “Texas is a track that I really enjoy racing at,” said Ryan Truex. “Hopefully we’ve gotten all of our bad luck out of the way for the year, and we can really show what our Marquis team is capable of this weekend.”

Truex at Texas: Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Texas Motor Speedway will mark Truex’s sixth start at the 1.5-mile track in the Truck Series. In his five previous starts, Truex has one top-five and two top-10 finishes. His best finish of fourth came in 2017.

The New Jersey native has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, with his best finish of 13th coming in 2018.

On the Truck: Truex will carry the Marquis colors this week at Texas Motor Speedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.