Carson Hocevar – SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 220 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Sparco/PlainsCapital Bank Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Texas: “I’m excited about racing at Texas Motor Speedway in our Sparco Chevrolet,” said Carson Hocevar. “I feel like our team is really starting to hit our stride. I’m hopeful that we will have another strong run this weekend and try and contend for a win.”

Hocevar at Texas: Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway will mark Hocevar’s first start at the 1.5-mile track.

In his last two appearances at oval tracks one to two miles in length, Hocevar has scored his career-best finishes, third at Darlington Raceway, followed by second at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In the Points: On the strength of a career-best second-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hocevar sits 10th in the driver point standings. In addition, Hocevar retained the lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Standings.

Congrats to the Graduate: Hocevar received his high school diploma during the off weekend. The 18-year-old driver finished his studies in December but was able to participate in his spring graduation ceremonies.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will carry the Sparco and PlainsCapital Bank colors this week at Texas Motor Speedway.

Since 1977 Sparco S.p.A. has developed and produced equipment for the racing environment. Sparco has more than 300 partner teams throughout the world in various motorsport competitions including, F1, Indy, WRC, NASCAR, Dakar and many others.

Since 2000, The Sparco Group has diversified its activities, entering the carbon fiber automotive components’ industry for super sports car and luxury car manufacturers. In addition, Sparco has expanded its business to the gaming-simulation racing industry as well as the safety clothing industry (safety footwear and workwear).

Sparco is headquartered in Volpiano, Italy, and has more than 1,000 employees that operate in eight production plants (four in Italy, three in Tunisia and one in the USA).

PlainsCapital was founded in 1988 by former Hilltop Holdings Vice Chairman and Co-CEO Alan White and a group of investors who raised the capital to acquire Plains National Bank, a Lubbock financial institution with one branch and $198.8 million in assets.

Thirty years later, PlainsCapital Bank is the fourth-largest bank in Texas based on deposit market share. PlainsCapital has a statewide presence with more than 60 locations in markets such as Austin, the Coastal Bend, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley.

PlainsCapital has a diverse range of services, including commercial banking, treasury management, private banking, and wealth management, as well as consumer banking.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.