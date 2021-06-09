The NASCAR Foundation Aims to Rev Up Specialty License Plate Sales with New NASCAR Design

Partners with Florida Sports Foundation, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 9, 2021) – The NASCAR Foundation has again partnered with the Florida Sports Foundation and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) on a newly redesigned NASCAR specialty license plate. The new plate, mirrored after NASCAR’s latest brand mark, is now available at all tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state. This is the second plate redesign since it was first enacted by the Florida Legislature in 2007.

Florida, the “Birthplace of NASCAR,” is home to NASCAR’s headquarters, along with three NASCAR Cup Series races annually including the DAYTONA 500 and Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We know how much our NASCAR fans love to show their passion for our sport – and we hope they will love this new NASCAR specialty plate,” stated Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “Even better – by getting this plate, our fans can know their support impacts the lives of children through our programs.”

The NASCAR Foundation applies the proceeds generated from the Florida plate sales to support its health and wellness initiatives for children across the state of Florida through the Speediatrics Children’s Fund. Through this fund, the Foundation supports two NASCAR-themed Speediatrics pediatric care units in Daytona Beach and Homestead, Fla., that serve approximately 50,000 patients each year and has also provided healthy living programming through its Speediatrics Fun Day Festival, highlighted by the distribution of more than 500 brand new athletic shoes and more than 400 new bicycles and helmets to underserved children in the local community.

Florida Sports Foundation distributes 50 percent of the annual $25 fee from the NASCAR specialty plate to support The NASCAR Foundation, with remaining funds allocated towards its major and regional grant program, NASCAR, through marketing motorsports-related tourism and Enterprise Florida to attract sporting events that generate out-of-state economic impact for the state of Florida.

“For nearly 30 years, the Florida Sports Foundation has worked with private corporate partners to elevate the sports tourism opportunities in our state by raising funds through the sale of specialty license plates.

We are proud to lead this model public-private partnership and work with the NASCAR team and twelve other professional sports companies in this endeavor,” states Angela Suggs, CEO and President of the Florida Sports Foundation.

To order a NASCAR specialty license plate, please click here or visit a local tax collector or license plate agency.

About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children’s health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated nearly $40 million to reach more than 1.4 million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter at @NASCAR_FDN.

About Florida Sports Foundation

Florida’s Sports Industry creates more than $57.4 billion in economic impact for the Sunshine State, provides over 580,000 jobs for its citizens, and attracts over 16 million out-of-state visitors each year. All of which deservingly make Florida the “Sports Capital of the World”. The Florida Sports Foundation, Inc. is a 501(C)3 non-profit corporation, serving as the Sports Industry Development Division of Enterprise Florida, Inc.