DiBenedetto/Quick Lane Team Hoping to Earn All-Star Starting Spot

Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Quick Lane Tire and Auto Service team enter this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Open looking to repeat their Open victory from last year at Bristol Motor Speedway. However, in 2021 the non-points event has been moved from Bristol, one of DiBenedetto’s best tracks, to Texas Motor Speedway, which is hosting the All-Star race for the first time.

DiBenedetto said he still feels good about his chances, as the Quick Lane team has had some of its best runs on intermediate-length tracks like Texas.

“Texas has been a pretty good track for us as far as speed,” said, DiBenedetto, who is set to take the green flag for the Open from the third starting position following a random draw.

Like last year, DiBenedetto will need to either win one of the three stages of the Open or prevail in the fan vote to earn a starting spot in the All-Star race, which will be run Sunday evening once the preliminary events are completed.

“We raced our way in last year, which was awesome,” he said. “It’s a great accomplishment to be a part of the All-Star race.”

This weekend will mark the second appearance atop the Quick Lane pit box for crew chief Jonathan Hassler. He filled in for Greg Erwin on an interim basis earlier this year at Martinsville Speedway and now takes over full-time crew chief duties for the No. 21 Mustang starting with this weekend’s event.

“We welcome Jonathan to the 21 team, and we wish Greg nothing but the best going forward,” Wood said. “Greg will always be a valued part of our team’s history.”

The All-Star Open is set to get the green flag Sunday at 5 p.m. (6 p.m. Eastern Time). The 50-lap race will be divided into three stages, two 20-lappers followed by a 10-lap finale.

The three stage winners, along with the fan’s choice, will advance to the All-Star Race, which is scheduled to start just after 8 p.m. Eastern Time. That race will consist of 100 laps divided into six rounds. FOX Sports 1 will carry the telecast.

About Motorcraft:

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Omnicraft:

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visit www.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine vehicle maintenance including tire repair and replacement with a Low Tire Price Guarantee and a full menu of automotive services including oil and filter, brakes, alignments, batteries, and shocks and struts on all vehicle makes and models. Service is performed by certified technicians at more than 1,000 locations worldwide while you wait, and no appointment is necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Matt DiBenedetto in the famous No. 21 racer.