CHEVY NCS AT TEXAS ALL-STAR: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FORT WORTH, TEXAS

JUNE 13, 2021

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE: TEXAS

Chevrolet drivers in all three NASCAR national series will converge at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Next up for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) is the All-Star Race on Sunday, June 13, where NASCAR’s stars will battle under the lights for the $1 million grand prize. The annual, non-points paying race will make its debut at the 1.5-mile Texas oval for the first time in the event’s history. Of the 36 previous editions of the race, 34 have been held at Charlotte Motor Speedway and one each at Atlanta Motor Speedway (1986) and Bristol Motor Speedway (2020).

Chase Elliott won last year’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time, giving Chevrolet its 19th victory in the prestigious All-Star Race. The victory made Chase Elliott and Bill Elliott, who won the 1986 All-Star Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, just the second father-son duo to win the NASCAR All-Star Race, joining Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports are coming off their fourth consecutive 1-2 finish, which tied a NASCAR record set in 1956, as Kyle Larson dominated on the Sonoma Raceway road course in the No. 5 Camaro ZL1 1LE. Larson’s teammate, Chase Elliott, was runner-up. Larson has recorded five consecutive top-two finishes. Chevrolet last won four races in a row to close the 2014 season.

Team Chevy NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) drivers, led by Mid-Ohio winner AJ Allmendinger, will compete in the 167-lap/250.5-mile Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday, June 12. Allmendinger moved up one spot to second in the Driver Standings. Chevrolet continues to top the NXS Manufacturer Standings.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) drivers will return to action in the 147-lap/220-mile Speedycash.com 220 on Saturday, June 12. Reigning NCWTS champion Sheldon Creed is fourth in the Driver Standings. Chase Elliott, who has two wins in five NCWTS starts, will make his 2021 debut in the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing.

IN THE SHOW

Team Chevy drivers Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillion, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are among the 17 drivers locked-in to the NASCAR All-Star Race lineup by virtue of a win in 2020-21 or as a full-time driver who is a previous All-Star winner or past Cup champion. The starting positions for the 100-lap race have been determined by random draw, putting Kyle Larson on the pole to lead the field to the green in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Team Chevy NASCAR All-Star Race Starting Lineup:

1st Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE

5th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Andy’s Frozen Custard Camaro ZL1 1LE

6th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE

8th William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1 1LE

13th Kurt Busch, No. 1 GEARWRENCH Camaro ZL1 1LE

15th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 1LE

Drivers not already qualified will have a chance to join the All-Star field by competing in the NASCAR Open, in which there are 11 Team Chevy entries. Four additional drivers will be added to the NASCAR All-Star Race following the NASCAR Open, including the Open Stage 1 and 2 Winners, Open Race Winner, and the Fan Vote winner.

CHEVROLET TOPS IN STANDINGS

Chevrolet retains the top spot in the NCS Manufacturer Standings. Team Chevy drivers have recorded a field-high seven victories and earned all three poles.

Kyle Larson remained second in the Driver Standings, but closed to 47 points of the lead. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott moved to third and William Byron is fourth, giving the Bowtie Brand three of the top-four in the Driver Standings.

BOWTIE BULLETS

· The victory at Sonoma Raceway was the 802nd for Chevrolet, the most of any manufacturer in NCS history.

· Chevrolet leads all other manufacturers with 19 victories in the prestigious All-Star race.

· Current Chevrolet drivers that have recorded NASCAR All-Star race wins include:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE (2020)

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE (2019)

Kurt Busch, No. 1 GEARWRENCH Camaro ZL1 1LE (2010)

· Chevrolet has recorded 14 victories, 71 top-five and 167 top-10 finishes in points-paying NCS races at Texas Motor Speedway.

· Career Chevrolet driver Jimmie Johnson is the all-time leader with seven wins at Texas Motor Speedway.

· Hendrick Motorsports leads all other NASCAR Cup Series teams with nine All-Star victories: Jimmie Johnson (4), Jeff Gordon (3), Terry Labonte (1), and Chase Elliott (1).

· Kyle Larson earned maximum stage points in his consecutive victories at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Sonoma Raceway.

· Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain finished in the top-10 at Sonoma Raceway for Chip Ganassi Racing.

TUNE IN

FS1 will telecast every race this weekend from Texas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR All-Star Race will be telecast live at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, June 13, preceded at 6 p.m. by the NASCAR All-Star Open. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. The NCWTS’ SpeedyCash.com 220 will be telecast at 1 p.m. ET Saturday, June 12, followed by the NXS Alsco Uniforms 250 at 4 p.m.

QUOTABLE QUOTES

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 2nd IN STANDINGS

LARSON ON STRATEGY FOR THE ALL-STAR RACE:

“I haven’t studied the format yet, but the plan is to get the best possible finish in each segment to give us the best possible starting spot when it matters. It’s a short race, so you have to be aggressive, and you have to be really aggressive on each restart. Our mile-and-a-half program has been solid all year, so I’m really looking forward to this Sunday.”

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE

DANIELS ON WHAT HE CAN LEARN IN THE ALL-STAR RACE:

“This is a track that is in the playoffs, so we’ll want to learn as much as we can this weekend. (No. 24 crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) said it best earlier when he said anytime your car is on track you’re learning. We want to take full advantage of this opportunity. One of the best takeaways from this weekend’s format is the way the rounds are set up; you’ve got to be able to pass.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 3rd IN STANDINGS

“With this year’s format, there’s obviously a lot going on. I think it’ll be hard to play games to try and set yourself up for the next round, that may end up hurting you more than helping. It’s going to be of those deals where you just have to race as hard as you can the whole time and let the inverts play out on their own. I think it will be entertaining for the fans and hopefully we can put on a good show. I know I’ve said it before, but I am happy to see the All-Star Race moving around to different tracks. I think it’s a race that is meant to change locations.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 4th IN STANDINGS

BYRON ON WHAT HE THINKS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE WILL BE AT THE NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE:

“I think the biggest thing is that you’re going to have the low horsepower, even lower than the horsepower we have currently. It’s going to put us closer together, more nose-to-tail, and probably will be drafting constantly. That’s going to make it tough. You’re going to have to have a good handling car to try drive away from people, but I feel like it’s still going to be hard to really ever get away. We’re focusing on getting the handling right, and I think we’re in the ballpark. We’ll just have to see what happens.”

BYRON ON THE ALL-STAR RACE FORMAT:

“With short segments and low downforce, there’s a good chance you’re going to see constant action. There’s no time to just ride around or save your stuff. It’s going to be about getting up on the wheel and the strategy you use. I don’t know what to tell you about that last segment other than to expect insanity. It’s going to be a lot of aggressive moves and racing in those final laps. I’m excited for it. It’s an All-Star Race, so it’s going to take everything you’ve got.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

FUGLE ON HIS PREDICTION FOR THE ALL-STAR RACE:

“There’s a lot of unknowns for Sunday’s All-Star Race. I think gaining track position and maintaining it is going to be the biggest key to having a good run and being in contention for the win during that last stage. With the aero package and horsepower we’re running, it may be easy to pull up on someone, but passing them is going to be a different challenge. It helps that we’re already locked into the race though so we can watch the Open and get a general idea of how this package is going to run at Texas seeing as right now it’s all speculation. While there is some strategy involved for this event, you can only guess what the inverts may be. To me, the biggest thing strategy-wise is determining when to use your tires and when to save them. With five stage breaks but only four sets of tires and a mandatory four tire-pit stop during stage five, you have to decide when you’re taking tires and when you’re staying out. We’ll have a general plan going in, but scenarios change so quickly that you have to be ready for anything.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 11th IN STANDINGS

“This weekend’s All-Star race is going to be interesting. It is going to be a big pay day for someone on Sunday and I sure hope it is this No. 48 team. We have been strong at Texas in the past, but I guess the rules in the All-Star race are a bit different. Strategy is going to be key in trying to be out front. Our Ally pit crew has been really fast this year. Hopefully, our pit crew can continue doing what they do best on pit road and maybe even get their own pay day after Round 5!”

GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

“For me, numbers is a fun Rubik’s cube. I like the potential of the numbers and the more intricate that it gets. The invert following the round throws in a lot more details and unpredictability that you can’t really solve in a simple math calculation. Ultimately, our job is to go out there and perform at a high level. I am pretty sure at the end of each round, they are going to figure out what the invert is and we are going to line up and go as fast as we can again. Hopefully have a chance to lead and have a chance at won’t being in traffic. Hopefully we can cross the finish line first at the end of the day. That is really all we can focus on. The uniqueness of the format for this event is what is creating all of the buzz and ultimately it is what it is and hopefully we can have some fun.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 12th IN STANDINGS

THE ALL-STAR RACE TAKES PLACE AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY THIS YEAR. YOU HAVE TO BE EXCITED ABOUT THAT…

“I can’t wait. We’re definitely looking forward to getting the chance to run for a million dollars. After winning at Texas Motor Speedway last year, I feel pretty good about having the All-Star race there. It gives us a legitimate shot at locking ourselves into the All-Star race for a long time if we win the race. It’s a crazy format. It’s going to be tough with all of the different stuff we have to do and go through, but man ONE MILLION DOLLARS! Somebody’s going to get it, why not us?”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 ICASHAUTOS / I AM SECOND CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 13th IN STANDINGS

“I hope it’s a good race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, with them hosting the All-Star Race event for the first time. I’ve come close to winning at Texas Motor Speedway a lot in my career, even finishing second behind my teammate Austin Dillon last July, so I’m excited at another shot there. Getting into the All-Star Race either by racing my way in or with the Fan vote is the first goal, and then from there I know my iCashautos / I Am Second team will do everything we can to win the million-dollar prize. It’s going to be tough though, especially with the horsepower change. It’s already hard to pass in these Cup cars, and this creates another challenge for us. Everyone has learned how to work the air with this package, so you’re going to have to be really smart on how to get up front. It’s a little bit of an unknown going into the weekend with the change in horsepower, but I know my team and I will make the most of it and try to put on a good show for the fans.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 GEARWRENCH CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 18th IN STANDINGS

“You’re going to see guys taking risks, not giving an inch. There are going to be some wrecks, cause guys will be pushing that hard to go for the million dollars. Texas Motor Speedway is obviously a different track than what we have had in years past for the All-Star Race. It’s the first time for the race to be hosted at TMS and there are things that work at that track that don’t work at others. Everyone will be going in there guns blazing, no pun intended, going for that million-dollar payday!”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 22nd IN STANDINGS

HOW IMPORTANT IS RACING FOR $1 MILLION?

“Money comes and goes, but the trophies don’t. I’m hoping I can get a trophy for Justin Marks, Pitbull and everyone at Trackhouse Racing. This would be a cool first trophy. These guys and most racers don’t race for the money, they do it for the trophies. The All-Star Race is one of the few times in the season when we don’t have to think about points and different things like that. All we really care about is crossing the start-finish line first.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 PETTY’S GARAGE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 25th IN STANDINGS

“I always look forward to the NASCAR All-Star Race. Obviously, Richard Petty Motorsports has to race our way in, but I am excited to get down there and have a shot at it. It is a cool weekend and being at Texas (Motor Speedway), it will be a new experience for all of us. I think it will be a fun one, nonetheless. Just to have the opportunity to go down there, race our way in and try to go out and go for a million dollars is pretty fun every single year.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2020): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2020): 32

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Chase Elliott (2020)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2021 STATISTICS:

Wins: 7

Poles: 3

Laps Led: 1,792

Top-five finishes: 34

Top-10 finishes: 73

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 802 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 720

Laps led to date: 238,497

Top-five finishes to date: 4,099

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,475

Stage wins: 13 – Chase Elliott (Daytona RC), William Byron (Homestead), Kyle Larson (Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta x2, Kansas, Dover x2, Charlotte x3, Sonoma x2)

Total NASCAR Cup wins by corporation, 1949 to date

General Motors: 1,136 Chevrolet: 802 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 808 Ford: 708 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 157

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

