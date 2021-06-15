GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Nashville Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 LiftKits4Less.com Chevrolet Silverado

Nashville Superspeedway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior starts at Nashville Superspeedway.

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 11, Wins: 1, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 5, Stage wins: 1, Laps led: 158

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less.com returns as primary sponsor for Creed’s No. 2 Silverado this weekend in Nashville.

Chassis history: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 335 on Friday in Nashville. This is the same chassis that Creed drove at Charlotte where he led 33 laps and captured the Stage One win.

Playoff outlook: Creed is sixth in the championship points standings entering the Nashville race weekend. Creed is locked into the playoffs by virtue of his win at Darlington and is currently projected as the number four seed.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz has called two Camping World Trucks races at Nashville Superspeedway and has one top-five and two top-10 finishes in those events.

Quote:

“I’m excited for another weekend at the track. I’m looking forward to having practice and qualifying again and using that to hopefully get us starting towards the front of the field. I’ve made a couple mistakes the past couple weeks so I’m looking to clean that up this week and do what we can to turn our luck around.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Nashville Superspeedway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior starts at Nashville Superspeedway.

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 11, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 7, Stage wins: 2, Laps led: 25

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Zane Smith will sport his 2021 Chevy Accessories paint scheme for the second time this year in Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 331 in Nashville. Smith took this chassis to victory lane at Michigan in August 2020 and has four top-10 finishes in five starts with this chassis.

Playoff outlook: Smith is currently fifth in the championship standings, 155 points behind the leader and 97 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Kevin “Bono” Manion has called four NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Nashville Superspeedway and has two poles and two top-10 finishes in those four events.

Quote:

“I’m excited for Nashville. I feel like it’s the closest thing to Dover that we’re going to get with it being concrete. GMS really stands out on tracks like that so it should be a good weekend for our team. Nashville is an awesome town, I’ve won there before at Nashville Fairgrounds. Hopefully we can carry the momentum we’ve been building on for the last few weeks into Friday night and go get another guitar.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Nashville Superspeedway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior start at Nashville Superspeedway.

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 11, Best start: 4, Best finish: 17, Laps led: 4

Notes:

Building momentum: Chase Purdy enters Nashville coming off a 17th-place finish at Texas, his best finish of the season.

Chassis history: Purdy and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis no. 313 in Nashville. This chassis has 10 top-10 finishes in 13 races for GMS and went to victory lane twice in 2018 with the team.

Championship Outlook: Purdy is currently 20th in the championship points standings.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Hensley has called nine Camping World Trucks races at Nashville Superspeedway and has two poles and six top-five finishes in those nine events. ﻿Quote:

“I’m excited about Nashville this weekend. Obviously have never been there before, but it looks like a cool track. We get to have practice and qualifying on Friday so that’s a big bonus for us. I feel good about this weekend and hope to keep improving with this 23 team.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Nashville Superspeedway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior starts at Nashville Superspeedway.

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 20, Best finish: 15

Notes:

New kid on the block: Jack Wood returns to the No. 24 team this weekend and will sport Chevy Accessories colors this weekend.

Chassis history: Wood and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis no. 301 on Friday in Nashville. This is the same chassis Wood earned his best career finish with at Charlotte in May. This chassis has been to victory lane twice and has 11 top-10 finishes in 18 starts with the organization.

Crew chief corner: Chad Walter has one pole, two top-five and four top-10 finishes in eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races as crew chief at Nashville Superspeedway.

Quote:

“I’m excited to go to a new racetrack. Practice on Friday will be busy with me learning the line and getting the setup correct. We had a lot of speed at Charlotte and I’m looking forward to building on that this weekend in Nashville.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Nashville Superspeedway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior starts at Nashville Superspeedway.

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 11, Best start: 1, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 3, Laps led: 12

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: LiUNA! returns this week to feature on Tyler Ankrum’s No. 26 Silverado.

Chassis history: Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utilize chassis no. 311 this weekend in Nashville. This chassis has seven top-10 finishes in 11 races with the organization.

Playoff outlook: Ankrum enters the Nashville weekend 14th in the championship standings and is currently 21 points below the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I’m excited to head to Nashville this weekend. I’m looking forward to what the track will bring. I think the trucks will be super hard there, but I think it’ll be a blast. We are getting faster and faster every week and I hope to put on a good show this weekend.”

