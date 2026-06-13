KALITTA, BECKMAN, HARTFORD & GADSON WIN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE AT BRISTOL

Pruett, Hagan, Anderson and Herrera all qualify No. 1 at Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 13, 2026) – There continues to be no stopping Doug Kalitta in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, as the reigning world champion defeated Leah Pruett in the final round of the bonus race on Saturday at Bristol Dragway as part of this weekend’s 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, while Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) qualified No. 1 at the ninth of 20 races during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Kalitta won for the fourth time this season in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and the ninth time since last year, going 3.922-seconds at 314.90 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Mac Tools dragster, beating Pruett on a holeshot in a thrilling side-by-side duel in front of a huge Thunder Valley crowd.

Pruett went 3.918 at 325.45, but Kalitta was a quicker .065 on the starting line, as he held off Pruett at the finish line. It was a standout race to close out final qualifying, adding more bonus points for Kalitta and more Saturday success.

“Whatever we’ve got going on for Saturdays, we’ve just got to keep it going,” Kalitta said. “The Mission Challenge points are important and we’re going to keep collecting as many of them as we can. The track is smooth and it seems really good. It’s just warm and a little bit challenging.

“It’s just so competitive out here. Some days you need a little luck, but mostly it’s about assembling a great team and continuing to do what we’re doing. This place has been good to me, and I’m definitely looking forward to tomorrow. With the earlier start and cooler conditions, it’s going to be a different element than what we’ve seen so far.”

Pruett held on to the No. 1 spot thanks to Friday’s 3.794 at 332.43 in her 12,000-horsepower Rush Truck Centers dragster. It’s the second top spot of the season for Pruett, who won the delayed Epping race on Friday in Bristol. She still has an opportunity for a big weekend by adding a second victory in three days with a Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals win. Antron Brown qualified second with a 3.801 at 329.50 and Tony Schumacher’s 3.803 at 326.16 puts him third.

“This is probably the No. 1 qualifier we’re most proud of all season,” Pruett said. “We raced for a final-round win Friday night, took everything the track had to give us, and still put up the number. The momentum is tangible right now. Winning races and proving you can beat the points leader reinforces what we already believed about this team. We’ve got a hot rod, a first-round bye, and in my opinion, one of the most consistent race cars out here. That’s a great place to be heading into race day.”

Funny Car’s Jack Beckman stayed perfect this weekend in Bristol, following up Friday’s victory with a win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge over John Force Racing teammate Jordan Vandergriff when Vandergriff crossed the centerline and hit a timing block.

Beckman defeated Vandergriff on Friday in the final round of the delayed NHRA New England Nationals and continued to have his number a day later, giving him the opportunity to pick up three wins in three days at Thunder Valley.

“Sometimes these cars are amazing to drive, and sometimes they’ll do anything except what you ask them to do. I think both of us experienced that in the final,” Beckman said.

“To close out the Epping race, win the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and still have a shot at the Bristol trophy tomorrow — it’s an unbelievable opportunity. I’ve never been in a position where I could win three trophies in one weekend. I vote yes on trying it. It’s just an absolute blessing to be surrounded by people who are great at what they do and have a chance to win three trophies in one weekend.”

Four-time world champ Matt Hagan hung on to the No. 1 position for the first time this season and 55th time in his career thanks to Friday’s 4.009 at 319.60 in his 12,000-horsepower Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Dodge Funny Car. It also gave Tony Stewart Racing a qualifying double-up in the nitro ranks, as Hagan looks to win again at his home track on Sunday. Alexis DeJoria qualified second with a 4.010 at 326.00 and Beckman is third with a 4.017 at 318.54.

“These No. 1 qualifiers mean a lot because they’re really for the crew guys. They’re the ones working over a 3,000-degree race car in brutal heat and putting a great machine underneath us,” Hagan said. “When you can hand those guys a yellow hat and a little bonus money, it goes a long way because they’re the true workhorses of this sport.”

Matt Hartford closed out a productive day in Pro Stock with his first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win of the year, exacting some revenge on Dallas Glenn, who went red in the final round on Saturday. A week ago, Glenn beat Hartford in the final round in Epping thanks to a reaction time of .002. This time, Glenn went red and Hartford went a strong 6.671 at 206.95 in his Total Seal Chevrolet Camaro. Hartford was a stellar .012 on the starting line, too, giving the veteran a chance to double-up this weekend in Thunder Valley.

“The Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge is one of the best things NHRA has done,” Hartford said. “The drivers love it, the fans love it and it adds a whole new level of adrenaline on Saturday.

“There’s money on the line, championship points on the line and we definitely love being part of the Mission deal. We especially love winning them. It’s really hard to win a round in Pro Stock. To win this race and beat the world champion in the final round makes me incredibly proud of our team. We take every single thing on that race car and use it as a tool. We stretch every part to its limit, trying to get every ounce of performance we can.”

Anderson slipped past Hartford in qualifying, securing his sixth No. 1 spot of 2026 after a run of 6.651 at 206.86 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro during the final qualifying session. Hartford is second with a 6.658 at 206.95 and points leader Glenn is third with a run of 6.661 at 206.07.

“I’ve had a good run here. I messed up this morning, made a bad run, but we dug deep and got her back on the last run,” Anderson said. “These weren’t quite as good of conditions and we got her back so I know the car is fast. HendrickCars.com is looking good and I’ve got a great shot tomorrow.”

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Richard Gadson returned to the site of his first professional victory and added another special Bristol moment, winning the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge over Jianna Evaristo with a run of 6.855 at 197.65 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki.

It’s the first bonus race win of the season for the reigning world champion, who continues to have plenty of good vibes racing in Thunder Valley. That started his championship journey a year ago and the points leader is in a great position to repeat last season’s win on Sunday.

“This Challenge is a favorite among the racers because you go to sleep Saturday night feeling really good, and you wake up Sunday feeling really good,” Gadson said. “When your bike is running this well and you’re solid on the tree, this Challenge gives you a real boost of confidence heading into race day.

“This place is special to me because everything changed here.”

Herrera improved on Friday’s run to close out racing on Saturday, going 6.831 at 197.88 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki to pick up his first No. 1 spot of the 2026 campaign. Gadson took second with a 6.839 at 197.74 and Angie Smith is third with a run of 6.858 at 198.17.

Eliminations for the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday at Bristol Dragway.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Saturday’s final results from the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at the 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

Top Fuel Challenge — Doug Kalitta, 3.922 seconds, 314.90 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.918 seconds, 325.45 mph.

Funny Car Challenge — Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, No Time Recorded def. Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, Foul – Centerline.

Pro Stock Challenge — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.671, 206.95 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Challenge — Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.855, 197.65 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.896, 197.10.

Top Fuel —

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge final round-by-round results from the 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

FINAL —

TOP FUEL CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Doug Kalitta, 3.872, 313.29 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.230, 207.69; Leah Pruett, 4.017, 238.51 def. Billy Torrence, 4.515, 180.21;

FINAL — D. Kalitta, 3.922, 314.90 def. L. Pruett, 3.918, 325.45.

FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Jordan Vandergriff, Chevy Camaro, 4.548, 191.73 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 9.363, 85.18; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 4.244, 235.89 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 5.341, 137.96;

FINAL — J. Beckman, No Time Recorded def. J. Vandergriff, Foul – Centerline.

PRO STOCK CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.658, 206.95 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.665, 204.20; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.671, 206.32 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.659, 206.61;

FINAL — M. Hartford, 6.671, 206.95 def. D. Glenn, Foul – Red Light.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.839, 197.74 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.858, 198.17; Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.899, 196.33 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.884, 198.06;

FINAL — R. Gadson, 6.855, 197.65 def. J. Evaristo, 6.896, 197.10.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, the ninth of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Leah Pruett, 3.794 seconds, 332.43 mph vs. Bye; 2. Antron Brown, 3.801, 329.50 vs. 15. Will Smith, 4.219, 227.57; 3. Tony Schumacher, 3.803, 326.16 vs. 14. Keith Murt, 3.943, 311.27; 4. Tony Stewart, 3.807, 332.10 vs. 13. Justin Ashley, 3.929, 319.37; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.814, 338.17 vs. 12. Maddi Gordon, 3.922, 313.29; 6. Josh Hart, 3.815, 327.03 vs. 11. Doug Kalitta, 3.872, 314.90; 7. Shawn Reed, 3.821, 319.60 vs. 10. Clay Millican, 3.852, 308.57; 8. Jasmine Salinas, 3.822, 326.00 vs. 9. Shawn Langdon, 3.852, 328.54.

Funny Car — 1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.009, 319.60 vs. 14. Jon Capps, Charger, 6.284, 106.99; 2. Alexis DeJoria, Chevy Camaro, 4.010, 326.00 vs. 13. Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 4.548, 191.73; 3. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 4.017, 318.54 vs. 12. Jeff Arend, Charger, 4.429, 212.86; 4. Spencer Hyde, Ford Mustang, 4.030, 319.07 vs. 11. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.304, 224.51; 5. Austin Prock, Mustang, 4.101, 305.42 vs. 10. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.177, 281.13; 6. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.126, 309.06 vs. 9. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 4.154, 310.20; 7. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.131, 304.53 vs. 8. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.136, 309.49.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.651, 206.86 vs. 14. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.785, 203.65; 2. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.658, 206.95 vs. 13. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.781, 206.13; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.661, 206.32 vs. 12. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.699, 205.19; 4. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.665, 205.26 vs. 11. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.696, 204.94; 5. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.666, 205.60 vs. 10. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.692, 206.07; 6. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.675, 206.04 vs. 9. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.691, 205.41; 7. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.682, 205.16 vs. 8. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.687, 205.60.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.831, 197.88 vs. Bye; 2. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.839, 197.74 vs. 15. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.188, 183.15; 3. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.858, 198.17 vs. 14. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 7.049, 193.38; 4. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.883, 194.24 vs. 13. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.972, 184.75; 5. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.884, 198.52 vs. 12. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.956, 194.58; 6. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.896, 197.10 vs. 11. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.950, 193.07; 7. Brayden Davis, Buell, 6.903, 197.08 vs. 10. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.946, 196.85; 8. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.935, 195.79 vs. 9. John Hall, Beull, 6.937, 197.77.