TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Pocono Post-Race Report – 06.13.26

CREWS TALLIES ANOTHER STAGE WIN, FINISHES SECOND AT POCONO

Brandon Jones earns milestone pole for Toyota

LONG POND, Penn. (June 13, 2026) – Brent Crews continued his stellar rookie season as he won the second stage and finished second to race winner Justin Allgaier in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series race at Pocono Speedway on Saturday evening.

Brandon Jones (eighth) won the pole for the first time this season and delivered the 200th NASCAR O’Reilly Series pole for Toyota. It is the second major milestone for Toyota that Jones has earned in his career as he also won Toyota’s 500th NASCAR race at Phoenix in March 2020.

Sam Hunt Racing also had a strong performance at Pocono as both of their entries led laps in the same race for the first time ever, and both scored solid top-15 finishes with Harrison Burton in 11th and Dean Thompson in 13th.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)

Pocono Raceway

Race 17 of 33 – 250 miles, 100 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Allgier*

2nd, BRENT CREWS

3rd, William Bryon*

4th, Sam Mayer*

5th, Sheldon Creed*

8th, BRANDON JONES

11th, HARRISON BURTON

13th, DEAN THOMPSON

17th, TAYLOR GRAY

21st, WILLIAM SAWALICH

34th, NATALIE DECKER

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRENT CREWS, No. 19 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

How did you get back to the top-five and how did the end of the race play out for you?

“Yeah, we were really good all day. I just want to thank everyone at Mobil 1, TOYOTA RACING – this no. 19 Toyota GR Supra was really, really good today, just kind of never got us in the right spots there. I kind of did that on my own. That was on me, but the car was really good all day. Got on some different strategies and got some good stage points and ended up running p2 there. Tired of running second to Justin (Allgaier) but guess that is the best place to be if we aren’t in Victory Lane.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 20 Menards/Ortho Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

Another top-10. How was your run?

“Yeah, and dang, I don’t think our guys did anything wrong on that penalty but that kind of hurt our day. It is hard to put a day together, it really is. You look back at the start of race and the 2 (Jesse Love) and the 17 (Corey Day) – they were both out on lap one of the race. It is so hard to get there at the end of these races. I was happy with at least a top-10 and getting a rebound after that penalty in that stage. Had a decent stage one, I think we got to fifth there and had some decent points, so certainly wasn’t a loss. It was a slight climb, a slight gain overall. We will continue to plug away it. This has been a tough track and today was interesting. They didn’t say that we had a different right-side tire, but it just seemed different for whatever reason. Just very, I don’t know what the right word is, I guess sensitive on tire heat. You had to be very cognizant of how you were driving the car today. It was very easy to overdo it. It was very easy to under do it; it was hard to find that sweet spot at what the car really wanted today, so I thought our restarts went really well. There were some good ones towards the end that continued to get us back to the front there. Brent (Crews) did good. We are had good speed in our Toyotas today; just hard to put a day together. Right now, there is a lot of competitive cars. We will keep plugging along. We’ve got a big unknown coming up here next week in San Diego. We are prepping hard. Thank you to TRD and Toyota – I think they’ve done a great job at getting their track map in their simulator really good. I feel like we are going to start out with a leg up on the field.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 24 DEX/SHARP Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 11th

Just a positive day overall. Solid finish.

“Yeah, it is good. Not still the end result we want but just been a tough year. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve done the right things and have had it go wrong. So that has been emotionally draining. I’m proud of our guys for fighting, and starting to get in a little rhythm, and starting to feel like we’ve got our cars better. Thankful for everyone at TRD, DEX Imaging, Dead On Tools, Bulovas Restorations – all of these people that come on and help us for sticking with us. It has been a tough year and we’ve kind of started this second half as a new season, and so good start to our new season. We’ve just got to keep it going.”

About Toyota

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