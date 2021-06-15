Sports and gambling on sports have hand-in-hand for a long time. Horse racing and greyhound racing are massive in terms of gambling and in recent times, tennis, soccer, and cricket have grown hugely in terms of betting. That has seen a rise in the number of sportsbooks sponsoring sports and sporting events across the globe. In the United States, online sports betting has only recently been legalized in some states but has tremendous potential. This has led to several sportsbooks sponsoring football teams for example but why are sportsbooks beginning to sponsor motor racing in the US?

Back in February 2021, we witnessed the first deal between a NASCAR team and sports betting operator. BetMGM and Richard Childress Racing have signed a deal for one year which will see BetMGM become the official sports betting operator of RCR and sportsbook will be the primary sponsorship for select races during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series and the partnership started at the Daytona International Speedway in February.

Talking about the sponsorship deal and the reasons why they have opted to sponsor a NASCAR team, BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer, Matt Prevost, said, “Richard Childress Racing is one of the most respected and formidable teams in motorsports,” before continuing, “Together we will develop compelling marketing opportunities and activations that introduce the BetMGM sports betting brand to NASCAR fans worldwide.”

From those comments, it becomes clear one of the major reasons why sportsbooks are sponsoring motor racing in the US is to introduce betting brands to motor racing fan around the world, not only in the United States.

Richard Childress, who is the Chairman and CEO of RCR, said, “BetMGM is at the forefront of the sports betting and online gaming industry and Richard Childress Racing can certainly relate to their pioneering vision. This innovative relationship will provide opportunities to collaborate in new and groundbreaking ways.”

Not only has BetMGM signed a deal with RCR, but they have also become the official betting partner of NASCAR itself. This will see the introduction of a free-to-play game and it is one of a handful of deals between NASCAR and sports betting brands, with Genius Sports, Sportradar, Penn Gaming, and IMG Arena also getting some of the action.

Many sports are already well saturated in terms of gambling deals and NASCAR, along with other motor racing events provide a new avenue for sports betting brands. Motor racing is a great opportunity for online gambling brands in the US to not only promote themselves but standout due to the fact there are not a huge number of betting brands already sponsoring motor racing teams and events.

Now the US has relaxed the law on wagers being placed on sporting events, it opens plenty of opportunities for untapped markets, one of which is motorsport.