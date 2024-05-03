JDX Racing’s Four Car Porsche Carrera Cup North America Program Ready For Miami Grand Prix Doubleheader

Drivers Elias De La Torre, Alex Sedgwick, Madeline Stewart and Zachary Vanier on World Stage for Rounds Three and Four

MIAMI (May 3, 2024) – JDX Racing brings its four-car Porsche Carrera Cup North America program to the world stage again this weekend, where the championship contenders join the field as part of the Miami Grand Prix on the Formula One weekend, May 3-5.

Drivers Elias De La Torre, Alex Sedgwick, Madeline Stewart and Zachary Vanier enter rounds three and four of the 16-race championship on the 3.363-mile temporary circuit designed around Hard Rock Stadium for the world championship event. The race is one of three Porsche Carrera Cup North America events that run in conjunction with Formula One, with Montreal and Circuit of the Americas later in the season.

Green flags for each 40-minute race are scheduled for 5:50 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 4 and at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday, May 5. Both races will be broadcast live and on delay for subscribers to the Peacock streaming service.

JDX Racing News and Notes

JDX enters the weekend with Sedgwick, Vanier and De La Torre all having scored points in the competitive field in the opening rounds at Sebring International Raceway. Only the top 15 finishers earn points despite 38 cars on the entry list during Carrera Cup Competition.

Sedgwick finished just off the podium in the opener at Sebring with a fourth-place finish in the No. 98 PT Autosport/Byers Imports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Sedgwick finished less than a half-second from third place in race one, and followed that up with a fifth-place finish in the second race of the weekend.

Sedgwick knows the Miami Grand Prix layout well, landing on the podium in last year’s race at the inaugural event. He drove to as high as third in race one at Miami before an unfortunate penalty cost him some positions, then followed that up with a third-place finish in Sunday’s race.

Last year’s race in Miami featured two JDX Racing drivers on the podium. Sedgwick finished third, with JDX driver Will Martin the runner-up after contending for the race win.

De La Torre was also at Miami a year ago for the inaugural event and returns this week in the No. 4 HCB Yachts/iKon Boats/Byers Imports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. De La Torre raced very well at Miami last year, improving from 24th on the grid to 19th on Saturday, and 22nd to 18th overall on Sunday.

Vanier, who captured the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America title in 2023 in the 992 Cup class, makes his Miami Grand Prix debut this weekend in the No. 9 Technica Mining/Byers Imports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

The Canadian driver is currently 10th in the points after the opening weekend at Sebring. Vanier finished seventh in the opener and 12th, one spot behind De La Torre, in Round Two.

Stewart saw her last weekend shortened after contact on the opening lap of the second race ended her day. The New Zealand-native was 15th in her Carrera Cup debut at Sebring in the No. 82 Spool Imports/Porsche Columbus Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

JDX Racing currently sits fourth in the Porsche Carrera Cup team standings.

JDX Racing Quote Board

Jeremy Dale, JDX Team Principal: “The entire JDX Racing team is looking forward to Miami this week. Being on an F1 weekend brings some logistical challenges, but we learn things each time we do this and have it sorted out by now. It’s great to be on this stage in front of so many people. We had a great run here last year and earned a double podium, and we’re going to follow that up again this year. All four drivers had a solid start to the year at Sebring and we want to continue that momentum here this weekend.”

Elias De La Torre, Driver, No. 4 Porsche 911: “With the Miami Grand Prix being my home race of the season, it comes with both high expectations and high levels of excitement. The atmosphere of the Formula One Grand Prix is just on another level, especially here in South Florida, with the amount of fans and eyes on our series as a whole. From a driver’s perspective, the Miami track is one of my favorites on the calendar with a good mix of high and low speed corners to give it a great overall feel. After a mediocre start to the season in Sebring, our goal is to show our true pace in qualifying specifically to be up front where we believe we belong. The team and I will work to the maximum in order to get as high as we can on the grid and put on a show for the fans at home.”

Alex Sedgwick, Driver, No. 98 Porsche 911: “I’m really looking forward to Miami this weekend. Last year it was where everything started to come together for us. We were new to the series, new to the car, basically new to every track. We were racing against a lot of competitors with experience at those tracks. The nice thing about Miami is that it was a lot more of a level playing field. There was no ability to test. I think that helped us get up to speed as I was starting to get my head around the 992 and how to get the most out of it. That gives me a lot of confidence going into this year and continuing to work forward and going above and beyond where we finished last year here. I think it’s going to be a good weekend. It’s always good to race with F1, and it looks like really great weather and of course a huge crowd.

Madeline Stewart, Driver, No. 82 Porsche 911: “I’m really excited to be racing at Miami this weekend. It’s surreal to be racing at a Formula One event for the first time. Everything here is world class and it’s fantastic that Porsche have secured three F1 events on our calendar this year. Carrera Cup is incredibly competitive so it’s been a big step up for me personally but we learned a lot at Sebring, and ready to make another jump forward this weekend with JDX Racing.”

Zach Vanier, Driver, No. 9 Porsche 911: “We’ve got a big weekend ahead of ourselves. Racing in Miami is always something special, but of course with it being a Formula One weekend it makes it that much more fulfilling. Both the atmosphere and venue have already been phenomenal and it’ll only continue to get better as the on track action begins and the spectators fill the stands. There’s just a lot of hype and excitement around this weekend each year, as there should be. Overall it’s important for us to bounce back from the season opener we had almost two months ago. A good points weekend is the goal, but the ultimate goal is to land two podium finishes. Ideally, we stand in the middle of that podium both times! I’m feeling healthy, ready and eager to get on track. I can’t thank my dad and all of my partners enough for making this entire experience possible, it’s time to make them proud!”

