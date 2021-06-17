Brandon Davis Music and KickinTheTires.net Join Brandonbilt Motorsports for NASCAR’s Return to the Music City

Track: Nashville Superspeedway | 1.33 Mile D-Shaped Oval

Race: 16 of 33

Event: Tennessee Lottery 250

Practice: Friday, June 18 | 4:05 p.m. ET | NBCSN

Qualifying: Saturday, June 19 | 12:35 p.m. ET | NBCSN

Race: Saturday, June 19 | 3:30 p.m. ET | NBCSN & MRN

Stages: 45 / 90 / 188

Brown on Nashville:

“I’m excited to be racing at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for the first time in my career. I feel like our team has shown some great success at Dover, which is also a concrete race track, so hopefully we can transition that same type of performance into Nashville (Superspeedway) this weekend.

“There are definitely a lot of unknown’s as we head into the busy weekend in the Music City, but one thing that’s for certain is how great our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro looks; I think that the acoustic guitar running down the side of our race car really plays into the country music theme of Nashville.

“This weekend, I’m proud to welcome both Jerry Jordan and kickinthetires.net as well as Brandon Davis Music to our team for Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250.

“Kickinthetires.net is a multi-platform media company that is primarily focused on covering our great sport of NASCAR. They’ve been in the industry for almost 20-years and have always done an outstanding job of promoting the drivers, teams and their stories.

“Brandon Davis is a rising country singer-songwriter that has had some real breakout success over the last year. It’s really cool to be able to represent him and his music on our No. 68 this weekend and it’s going to be even more special to host Brandon and his family at the track for the race on Saturday.

“I know that I speak for our entire Brandonbilt Motorsports organization when I say that we’re ready to put our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro in Victory Lane. We’ve been close a handful of times this year and we’re looking at Nashville to be the great equalizer with the inexperience that most of us in the Xfinity Series have at this track; so hopefully we can come away with a strong run.”

About KickinTheTires.net

Kickin’ the Tires is a multi-platform media company primarily focused on NASCAR coverage. Our popularity and successful staff of talented writers and photographers have helped us grow our coverage to include IndyCar, IMSA, ARCA, iRacing, SuperCross, Motocross and local grassroots racing. Stay informed and up-to-date on what happens in, and around, the garage by visiting our website KickinTheTires.net or by logging onto our Facebook Fan Page. You can even watch The Kickin’ Show each week on YouTube or listen to it on multiple podcast networks.

To learn more about Kickin’ The Tires, visit www.kickinthetires.net.

Facebook: Kickin’ the Tires

Instagram: @kickinthetires

Twitter: @KicknTheTires

About Brandon Davis

Brandon Davis is a rising Tennessee singer-songwriter and social media sensation, whose single, “Step by Step,” recently reached #1 on the iTunes Country chart. A few other notable singles include: “What Cowboys Are For” and “Ice Cold.”

Facebook: Brandon Davis Music

Instagram: @brandondavis_music

Twitter: @brandondavis_bd

TikTok: @brandondavis_music

To learn more about Brandon Davis and find a tour stop closest to you, visit www.brandondavismusic.com.

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.