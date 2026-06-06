Palou Saves Best for Last To Win WWTR Pole

MADISON, Ill. (Saturday, June 6, 2026) – Alex Palou certainly has a flair for the dramatic.

Palou punished the rest of the field Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway, earning the NTT P1 Award for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline by more than 1 mph as the last of 25 drivers on track. His two-lap average speed on the 1.25-mile oval was 174.353 mph in the No. 10 HRC Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

The superlatives just keep flowing for four-time and reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Palou, who earned his 17th career pole. This was his fifth pole in nine races this season and his fourth consecutive NTT P1 Award in the last month as the Spaniard became the first driver to win four straight poles since all-time INDYCAR SERIES pole king Will Power in 2011.

“The team I have around me is incredible,” Palou said. “My car was on rails today; it was incredible. It’s the place that I’ve struggled the most so far (in my career), so hopefully (this speed) will continue tomorrow.”

Palou, who leads the standings by 62 points over Kyle Kirkwood entering this event, was second in morning practice.

“I knew this morning that our car was super quick,” Palou said. “But I did not really expect to get the pole here today, honestly. It’s just incredible. Super proud and can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Live coverage of the 260-lap race starts at 9 p.m. ET Sunday (FOX, FOX One, INDYCAR Radio Network powered by OnlyBulls). Palou’s best career finish here is fourth in 2024, as the asymmetrical oval is the only circuit on the 2026 schedule where Palou has raced in previous seasons without a top-three finish.

David Malukas continued his strong debut season with Team Penske by qualifying second at one of his favorite tracks with a two-lap average of 173.244 in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

2025 WWTR winner Kirkwood put himself in strong position to defend his victory, qualifying third at 173.206 in the No. 27 Sam’s Club Honda of Andretti Global. 2026 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Felix Rosenqvist will join Kirkwood on Row 2 after his run of 172.953 in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Honda.

Scott McLaughlin qualified fifth at 172.869 in the No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet featuring a throwback livery paying tribute to Helio Castroneves’ 2009 Indy 500 victory for the fabled team. Marcus Armstrong rounds out the third row after qualifying sixth at 172.483 in the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Honda.

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, who leads all drivers with five victories at this track, will start eighth after his run of 172.415 in the No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet.