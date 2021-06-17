Weekend schedule for Nashville

NASCAR heads to Nashville Superspeedway this Father’s Day weekend where all three national series will compete at the 1.33-mile, D-shaped, all concrete oval. It will be the first-ever Cup Series event at the track.

There have been 21 previous Xfinity Series races at Nashville Superspeedway. The first event was held on April 14, 2001, with Greg Biffle taking home the trophy.

Carl Edwards was the most recent winner, in 2011. Kyle Bush is the only driver that is entered in the Xfinity race this weekend who has won at Nashville (2009).

The track has hosted 13 Camping World Truck Series races beginning with its first event in 2001. There have been 10 different pole winners and 11 different race winners during that time. Matt Crafton is the only Truck Series driver that has participated in all 13 of the previous Truck Series races at Nashville. None of the former winners, however, are entered in Friday’s race.

All three series will have practice and qualifying sessions at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 18

11:05 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS2

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – NBCSN

5:05 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

7 p.m.: Rackley Roofing 200 Camping World Truck Series race – Stages 45/95/150 Laps = 199.5 Miles – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, June 19

12:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBCSN/TSN2

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN/MRN/TSN2

3:30 p.m.: Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race – Stages 45/90/188 Laps = 250.04 Miles – NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/TSN2

Sunday, June 20

11:05 a.m. Cup Series Qualifying – NBCSN/MRN

3:30 p.m. Ally 400 Cup Series race – Stages 90/185/300 Laps = 399 Miles – NBCSN/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/TSN3

Cup Series Race notes:

There are 13 active Cup Series drivers who have made at least one start at Nashville Superspeedway. Five of those drivers have previous wins. They are led by Kyle Busch with one NXS one in 2009; two NCWTS wins (2010, 2011), Kevin Harvick with two NXS wins (2006, 2010), Brad Keselowski with two NXS two wins (2008, 2010), Austin Dillon with one NCWTS win in 2011, and Joey Logano with one win NXS in 2009.

Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, David Starr, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and JJ Yeley all have previous starts without any wins.

Xfinity Series Race Notes:

The active Xfinity Series drivers with previous experience at Nashville Superspeedway include Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Jeremy Clements, Timmy Hill, JJ Yeley, David Starr, Landon Cassill but none of them have won at Nashville.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Kyle Busch, will be competing in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events and will be racing for his 100th Xfinity Series victory.

Truck Series Race Notes:

There are just six drivers entered in the Truck Series race who have ever competed at Nashville. Matt Crafton is the only driver who has made all of the 13 previous starts. Other drivers who have competed at Nashville include Norm Benning (6), Johnny Sauter (5) and Jennifer Jo Cobb (3). Parker Kligerman and Clay Greenfield have each made two starts.