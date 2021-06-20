NCS Post-Qualifying Report – Nashville Superspeedway

Busch follows his Xfinity Series win with a front row starting spot in today’s Cup race

NASHVILLE (June 20, 2021) – Kyle Busch led the Toyota’s in qualifying on Sunday morning for the Ally 400 securing the second position to start on the front row when the field takes the green on Sunday afternoon from Nashville Superspeedway.

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Report

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Nashville Superspeedway – June 20, 2021

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Aric Almirola*

2nd, KYLE BUSCH

3rd, Joey Logano*

4th, William Byron*

5th, Kyle Larson*

13th, DENNY HAMLIN

21st, BUBBA WALLACE

25th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

33rd, CHAD FINCHUM

35th, MARTIN TRUEX JR

38th, DAVID STARR

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Pedigree Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 2nd

Front row starting position. Knowing what you learned yesterday, how good was this run?

“I mean, it was better than expected. I didn’t expect to qualify that well, so that’s certainly a positive. Being able to get some speed in our Pedigree Camry, so it’s nice to have an upfront spot like that. Oh, so close to getting the pole. We don’t get the chance to qualifying much anymore, and when you get that close it’s like, damn, you have a goose egg in that column, because we are not good with the metric system. Overall, just hopefully today is a good day. We struggled yesterday, so I wasn’t so sure what we would have in store for us today, but it felt okay right there. I have no idea what that means for a race car. We completely wholesaled everything and changed it last night, so we will see what we have later today.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 DoorDash Toyota Camry, 23XI Racing

Starting Position: 21st

How was your qualifying lap?

“We just didn’t really know what to expect as far as grip. We weren’t the best of cars yesterday. I feel like we’ve been struggling as an organization, Toyota’s have kind of struggled, especially with the front ends of our racecars. It was good to get practice to see that though; it’s not like we are firing off blind. We threw a lot at it, and just didn’t get enough heat in the front tires for turn one. I relayed that message to the last three Toyota guys. It was okay. I feel like we made improvements overnight, which is good. We need a little bit more, but we will go have some fun and settle in and see what we can do here in Nashville. It’s a fun track.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 25th

Have you seen improvement since the tire test?

“No, definitely not. I think all of us at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) expected to be better, a little more competitive. It will be interesting to see what adjustments the teams made overnight. We had a lot to gain over yesterday’s practice session, so it will be cool to see who’s on it and who isn’t.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com