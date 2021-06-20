BELL LEADS TOYOTA AT NASHVILLE

Christopher Bell scores a top-10 finish in NASCAR’s return to Nashville.

NASHVILLE (June 20, 2021) – Christopher Bell (ninth) scored a top-10 finish to lead Toyota in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday evening.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Nashville Superspeedway

Race 17 of 36 – 300 laps, 399 miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Ross Chastain*

3rd, William Bryon*

4th, Aric Almirola*

5th, Kevin Harvick*

9th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

11th, KYLE BUSCH

21st, BUBBA WALLACE

22nd, DENNY HAMLIN

23rd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

34th, CHAD FINCHUM

35th, DAVID STARR

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

Bounced-back from a mid-race penalty and scored a top-10 finish. How was your run?

“I feel like we were probably a back half of the top 10 car, so we finished where we should have. It was a lot of work though. I hope to make it a little bit easier in our DEWALT Camry next time.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com