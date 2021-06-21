Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT NASHVILLE: Chad Knaus Quote on Disqualification of the No. 9 Team

By Official Release
0

NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY
ALLY 400
JUNE 20, 2021

CHAD KNAUS, VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPETITION FOR HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS, ON THE DISQUALIFICATION OF THE NO. 9 TEAM AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY:
“It’s unfortunate. The lug nuts on the No. 9 were loose at the end of the race. At the end of the race Chase had a vibration. There were quite a few tire issues through the course of the day so they were hopeful that it was just a cord or something in the tire that was creating the vibration so they chose to run the race out. It’s unfortunate that the lug nuts vibrated loose on the left rear and now we are sitting here with a disqualification for the 9 team.”

About Chevrolet
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleErik Jones Finishes in the 20th-place at the Nashville Superspeedway

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category