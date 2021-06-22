CORVETTE RACING AT WATKINS GLEN: Glad to be Back

First race in two years at Watkins Glen for Corvette Racing

Debut at The Glen for mid-engine Corvette C8.Rs

Three consecutive class podiums at The Glen for Corvette Racing in GTLM

DETROIT (June 22, 2021) – To all those at and around Watkins Glen International, Corvette Racing has a message:

We missed you… A LOT!

North America’s longest-running sports car program is back at The Glen – along with the rest of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – for this weekend’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. It’s the first of back-to-back weekends at the circuit for IMSA teams and a trip that Corvette Racing is relishing.

The next two weeks – including a two-hour, 40-minute sprint race on July 2 – present an opportunity to make up for lost time after last year’s Six Hours was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant Corvette Racing didn’t have the chance to show off the mid-engine Corvette C8.R during its debut season.

Now, the Corvette quartet gets a chance to double its pleasure with more than 8.5 hours of racing during the next two weekends around historic 3.4-mile, 11-turn road course that has played host to some of the most famous faces, manufacturers and championships in the last 60 years.

Corvette Racing added itself to the honor roll of winners at The Glen with a victory in 2014. There have been plenty of near-misses since with three consecutive podium finishes from 2017-2019. The latest has a greater since of irony this season as Garcia and Jan Magnussen finished second in GTLM after a titanic late-race battle with Tandy, of all people.

Chevrolet on Display at Watkins Glen

In addition to happenings on the racetrack at Watkins Glen, fans will have no shortage of things to see and do from Chevrolet’s automotive product line. That’s because the Chevrolet Motorsports Display will be full of Chevrolet vehicles that spectators can learn more about throughout the weekend.

The Chevrolet Motorsports Display opens at 9 a.m. from Friday plus 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday in the fan midway. Numerous Chevrolet vehicles and other highlights include:

• A Corvette Racing C8.R showcar

• A 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition coupe

• Additional Chevrolet products such as the Camaro Coupe 2SS, Blazer RS, Silverado Trail Boss, and Tahoe RST

• A special display with various Corvette Racing artifacts

• An opportunity to receive a Corvette T-shirt

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen begins at 10:40 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 27. Same-day coverage will be available from 7-10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Live streaming video on Trackpass via NBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports App begins at 10:35 a.m. ET. Live audio coverage of qualifying and the race from IMSA Radio is available on IMSA.com, XM 202 and SiriusXM Online 992.

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “The Glen is one of my favorite tracks. I really missed the chance to get to know the C8.R around there. The previous car was really good there and we had some great races. It’s the same feeling I have about Le Mans; we missed it last year too, and these are two places where I’m looking forward to driving the C8.R around. Two consecutive races at The Glen will be interesting, but it’s good preparation for the summer and what we have coming up in our championship.”

JORDAN TAYLOR, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “Watkins Glen is a staple of road racing in North America. All the drivers and teams love going there. It has such a huge fanbase for road racing. It was a huge loss for us last year. It’s one of the coolest tracks in America and has that old-school feel that a driver enjoys and fans love to watch. It always offers great racing, and the Six Hours is a classic event on our calendar. It’s also another endurance race that we can get under our belt before we go to Le Mans, so it checks off a lot of the boxes that we missed out on last year.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “Watkins Glen is one of the classic American racetracks, and the Six Hours is one of the crown jewels of sports car racing worldwide. To miss that one last year was a big bummer. We’re all excited to get back there this year and go for it with this new C8.R. We haven’t raced there with this car, so we’re looking forward to seeing what it can do. The C8.R should be pretty well-suited to a track like Watkins Glen. It’s a pretty fast and high-speed circuit. I think one place we felt like we struggled with the C7.R was the Carousel coming out of the Bus Stop. We’re excited to see what this new Corvette can do.”

NICK TANDY, NO. 4 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “We missed being at Watkins Glen last year. It’s a circuit that absolutely should suit this C8.R. It’s fast, flowing and a high-downforce circuit. It’s just great to drive on. I can’t wait to see what the Corvette is like around there. The last time we visited The Glen, I had a titanic tussle with Antonio and the No. 3 Corvette. It was a duel to the end! I’m looking forward to being on the other side, going back to back at Watkins Glen but this time in a different car!”

2021 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – GTLM (After Two of 10 Events)

Driver Standings

Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 697 Cooper MacNeil – 656 Augusto Farfus/Jesse Krohn/John Edwards – 653 Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Alexander Sims – 647 Bruno Spengler/Connor De Phillippi/Philipp Eng – 636

Team Standings

No. 3 Corvette Racing – 697 No. 79 WeatherTech Racing – 656 No. 24 BMW Team RLL – 653 No. 4 Corvette Racing – 647 No. 25 BMW Team RLL – 636

Manufacturer Standings

Chevrolet – 720 BMW – 700 Porsche – 692 Ferrari – 330

Corvette Racing at Watkins Glen

2014

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 4th in GTLM

2015

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 7th in GTLM

2016

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 7th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 4th in GTLM

2017

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTLM

2018

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTLM

2019

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 8th in GTLM

