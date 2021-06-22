Thwaits and Franklin Road Bidding to Maintain Momentum at Mid Ohio

Lexington, OHIO – June 22, 2021 – Ken Thwaits is undoubtedly enjoying his Rookie season in the Trans Am TA Class, but his standing in the Drivers’ Championship table is a stunning indication of his progress to date. After four races, Ken sits in P4 out of 15 starters, a terrific achievement for someone in their first season in the prestigious 850BHP TA Class. What’s more, he’s done it in two different cars! Round 5 of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season gets underway at Mid Ohio Sportscar Course June 25 – 27 and Ken will be keen to maintain the momentum he’s already built up.

However, staying in P4 will be a challenge, with David Pintaric and former Champions Simon Gregg and Amy Ruman all breathing down his neck and just a few points behind him in the classification, but Ken is familiar with the layout at Mid Ohio, having finished runner-up there last year in the XGT Class en route to the Championship.

Ken swapped out the XGT Class Audi R8 LMS Ultra this year, first for the Pancho Weaver Dodge Challenger and then the newly acquired No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro that races under his Showtime Motorsports Franklin Road Apparel banner and which he will be piloting at this year’s Mid Ohio Trans Am.

“If you’d told me back in February that I’d be arriving at Mid Ohio in fourth place in the Driver’s Championship, to say I’d have been delighted is an understatement,” said Ken, when we spoke to the popular driver at his smart Tennessee base last week.

“I feel I’m still learning about these big beasts so to be competitive among some really great and very experienced drivers is a thrill for me. My aim now is to do justice to the car and get quicker and quicker.”

Opened in 1962 by Les Griebling and several Mansfield-area businessmen as a location for weekend sports car racing, the Mid Ohio circuit where Ken is racing this weekend originally had 16 turns, with a left turn in what is today known as “thunder valley,” but the turn was straightened after just one year of operation. Nevertheless, it’s still a particularly twisty and rural circuit, and while its picturesque views are enchanting, it presents a tremendous challenge to car and driver. The configuration being used by all the TA racers this year is 2.258 miles with 13 turns and no chicane.

Ken’s first taste of the track is at 4:55 p.m. on Friday for testing, with official practice scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. The qualifying session for the 12 TA Class cars competing at Mid Ohio is at 4:55 p.m. on Saturday with the combined TA/XGT/SGT/GT race starting at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday over 45 laps of the circuit.

Ken’s involvement with Trans Am is underscored by his flagship partner Franklin Road Apparel presenting some terrific Trans Am branded gear for the 2021 season. Franklin Road has super high quality t-shirts, polo shirts, button shirts and caps bearing smart renditions of the famous Trans Am logo. Go and find them at https://www.franklinroad.com/search/trans+am/

Visit the team’s website for Showtime Motorsports, showtimemotorsports.net. Learn more about the Showtime Motorsports team partner, Franklin Road Apparel, at franklinroad.com and keep up to date with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at gotransam.com. #GoTransAm

Check out the Showtime Motorsports Facebook page: facebook.com/showtimemotorsp/ and @ShowtimeMotorsp on Instagram.

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwaits’ racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.