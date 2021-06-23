DiBenedetto Ready for Two Tries at the Tricky Triangle

Having a fast Mustang in Music City, Matt DiBenedetto and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are headed to the Tricky Triangle feeling a little optimistic.

Pocono Raceway, the three-turn, 2.5-mile track, is hosting a double-header for the Cup Series with the Pocono Organics CBD 325 on Saturday and the Explore The Pocono Mountains 350 on Sunday.

DiBenedetto, who finished 13th and sixth in the two Pocono races last year, said he believes he and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are capable of backing up – or even bettering – their performances of a year ago.

“We had a fast car at Pocono last year, so hopefully that same speed carries over,” he said, adding that speed isn’t the only factor to be considered this weekend. “Track position is everything with the high-downforce package.”

Track position could be a challenge, at least initially for the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team. DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Mustang are set to start Saturday’s opener from 21st place. The line-up was set based on recent results, and DiBenedetto wound up 24th in the most recent race, at Nashville Superspeedway.

DiBenedetto also said the chemistry between him and his new crew chief is beginning to build.

“I’ve really enjoying working with Jonathan Hassler,” he said. “Although we had electrical issues last weekend, we had a good car and great communication, so we are looking forward to these upcoming races.”

Saturday’s 130-lap, 325-mile race is set to start just after 3 p.m. and will have Stage breaks at Laps 25 and 77. Sunday’s 350-mile finale will see the green flag just after 3:30 with Stage breaks at Laps 30 and 85.

NBCSN will carry the telecast of both races.

About Motorcraft:

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Omnicraft:

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visit www.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine vehicle maintenance including tire repair and replacement with a Low Tire Price Guarantee and a full menu of automotive services including oil and filter, brakes, alignments, batteries, and shocks and struts on all vehicle makes and models. Service is performed by certified technicians at more than 1,000 locations worldwide while you wait, and no appointment is necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Matt DiBenedetto in the famous No. 21 racer.