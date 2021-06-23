Joe Graf Jr. adds PowerWeld to Xfinity Series lineup

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 23, 2021): NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.is adding his fourth new marketing partner to his sophomore season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the addition of PowerWeld as the primary partner of his No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for the upcoming race at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 21, 2021.

PowerWeld is a leading brand in the industrial welding products market across North America. Its core areas of focus include welding filler metals, arc, MIG and TIG welding accessories and equipment, gas welding and cutting accessories and equipment, and welding safety.

PowerWeld products are designed to withstand the daily rigors of industrial applications, including manufacturing, metalworking, oil and gas, construction, fabrication, shipyards, automotive repair, and more.

PowerWeld products are available at quality distributors and retailers in the United States and Canada.

“It’s awesome to welcome another new marketing partner to the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Graf Jr. “I cannot thank PowerWeld enough for not only believing in me but our program and expanding their marketing horizons.

“Michigan International Speedway is one of the fastest venues we race at in North America and I hope we are able to deliver PowerWeld a strong finish in their primary partnership debut.”

In addition to Michigan, PowerWeld will be an associate marketing partner on Graf’s No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet for the remainder of the Xfinity Series season.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Joe Graf Jr. and the SS GreenLight Racing team,” said PowerWeld manager Jeff Sinchak. “We know Joe and his team work hard on the track and in the garage and PowerWeld products work just as hard for welders across North America, so we couldn’t be happier to support them.

“It’s a thrill to join the NASCAR community and to be with Joe and his team throughout the remainder of the NASCAR Xfinity season.”

The New Holland 250 is set for Saturday, Aug 21, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. live on NBCSN, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About PowerWeld:

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.