PLANO, Texas (June 23, 2021) – It’s a big NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway as fans will get the opportunity to see five races in three days, including the lone NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader of the season.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Hamlin driven for another Triangle victory… Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin is back at a special place for him – Pocono Raceway. Hamlin scored his first two career wins at the track in 2006 and has since added additional wins in a Camry in 2009, 2010, 2019 and last season. Last year, Hamlin took the lead from teammate Martin Truex Jr. with 15 laps to go and drove to victory.

Busch preparing for three strong runs… After scoring his milestone 100th Xfinity Series win in Nashville, Kyle Busch will compete in three races this weekend – the Cup Series doubleheader and Saturday’s Truck Series event. Busch has two Truck Series victories at Pocono, and his No. 51 Tundra drove to victory last season with Brandon Jones behind the wheel. On the Cup Series side, Busch has three wins – one each in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Burton desires a victory… After a third-place finish in Nashville, Harrison Burton is getting even closer to a return to victory lane. Burton – who won four times in his Rookie of the Year season – scored a third-place finish at Pocono in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2019.

Ferrucci returns… Santino Ferrucci makes his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the Sam Hunt Racing No. 26 Supra this weekend after a top-10 run in the Indianapolis 500 last month. Ferrucci scored top-15 finishes in three of his four starts this season, and the team is coming off another top-15 run with Will Rodgers in Nashville.

Nemechek looking to clinch top seed early… With just three races remaining in the Truck Series regular season, John Hunter Nemechek is looking to clinch the regular season title and 15 Playoff points. Nemechek goes into Pocono with a 70-point advantage over fellow Toyota driver Ben Rhodes.

Hill ready for another successful weekend… Austin Hill battled to top-10 finishes in both the NASCAR Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series events at Nashville and is looking for a repeat this weekend. The Georgia-native is scheduled to run Saturday’s Truck Series event and Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono this weekend.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Gibbs and Heim battling for top spot… Toyota drivers Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim continue to battle for the top spot in the point standings. Heim had led the standings since the start of the season, but Gibbs took the top spot by just one point after his fifth victory of the year at Mid-Ohio.

Toyota drivers off to another strong start… With seven consecutive victories to start the season, Toyota drivers continue their recent early season success. Toyota drivers have won at least the first six events on the schedule each year since the start of the 2018 season, including a 12-race win streak in 2018.

