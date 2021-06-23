Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Pocono

NASCAR makes its annual visit to the Pocono Mountains this weekend as the Cup Series takes part in a doubleheader (Saturday-Sunday), a new format that ‘The Tricky Triangle’ unveiled a season ago. Overall Jack Roush has four wins and 73 top-10s at Pocono, with both RFR drivers (Ryan Newman – 2003, Chris Buescher – 2016) with a win to their credit at the 2.5-mile track.

Pocono Organics CBD 325

Saturday, June 26 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Acronis Ford Mustang

Explore the Pocono Mountains 350

Sunday, June 26 | 3:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Acronis Ford Mustang

Nashville Recap, Pocono Preview

· Buescher had a solid run going in the early moments of last Sunday’s Cup race from Nashville Superspeedway before a part failure on a car just in front of his machine resulted in a cut tire on the No. 17, ending his day early.

· Newman was on the good side of the attrition battle throughout the day, fighting back from an early deficit to finish 13th in the Planters Ford.

· Acronis, now in its third season with Roush Fenway, will be on Buescher’s machine for both events at Pocono this weekend; their first primary scheme of 2021.

· Wyndham Rewards will ride along with Newman for Saturday’s race and highlight the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card with a new-look scheme. The team will then switch the scheme to Guaranteed Rate colors for Sunday’s race.

Pocono Format

For the second year in a row, NASCAR will feature a doubleheader format for the Cup Series events at Pocono. The series mirrored the same format a season ago, which served as the first doubleheader in the modern era (1972-present). This weekend’s races feature 325 miles of action on Saturday, followed by 350 miles on Sunday.

To add to the drama of the doubleheader itself, teams are slated to use the same car for both days, unless forced to a backup car from an incident during Saturday’s action.

The starting lineup for Saturday will be determined by NASCAR’s formula, with Sunday’s lineup set by an inversion of the top-20 cars at the end of race one.

It’s Tricky, it’s Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky)

Roush Fenway Racing has run 214 Cup races at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ dating back to 1988. A Roush Fenway Ford has visited victory lane on four occasions in the Cup series, with the first coming in 2005 with Carl Edwards. Kurt Busch followed with a win in the July race of that same year, one of his three victories for Jack Roush in 2005. Three years later, Edwards found winners circle again in 2008, and Greg Biffle carded the organization’s most recent win at the 2.5-mile track back in 2010.

Runner-Up

Roush Fenway has finished in the second position 13 times at Pocono with six different drivers. All in all, Roush Fenway has finished first or second 17 times at the triangular track.

Tale of the Tape

Overall RFR has 73 top-10 and 45 top-five results at Pocono along with three poles and the four wins. Mark Martin earned back-to-back poles in 1990 and 1991, before capturing his third in 1996.

Roush Fenway Pocono Wins

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Biffle Cup