Rackley W.A.R.’s Team Report: Pocono Raceway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: CRC Brakleen 150

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021

Venue: Pocono (Pa.) Raceway

Track Description: 2.5 mile(s)

Race: 60 Laps / 150 miles

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged 13 starts with three drivers, Josh Berry, William Byron, and Timothy Peters, resulting in an average starting position of 20.8 and an average finishing position of 24.8.

Catch the Action … The CRC Brakleen 150 at the Pocono Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, June 26, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Pocono at 11:00 a.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Josh Berry

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Tricky Triangle Debut … This weekend marks Josh Berry’s debut at the Pocono Raceway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Starting Lineup: The lineup for the 60-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 19th-place Nashville), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 24th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Josh Berry will start at the Pocono Raceway from the 20th-place on Row 10.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 18, towards Turn 1.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has two top-five finishes and two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Long Pond, Pa.,-facility in nine starts. Kendrick has led 9 laps as a crew chief at the “Tricky Triangle.”

In the Rearview Mirror: Nashville Superspeedway … Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 19 th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at the Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 18, in Lebanon, Tenn. Berry started in the 12th-place in the 36-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 45 he was in the 14th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 95, Berry was scored in the 24th-place. He was scored as high as the 12th-place at the Nashville Superspeedway.

QUOTE WORTHY

Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

“I am looking forward to building on our last couple of races this weekend at the Pocono Raceway. We had a fast No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado at the Nashville Superspeedway for the Rackley Roofing 200, but just needed to clean up some of our mistakes to have a better result. We are going to try to do just that on Saturday and take the Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet Silverado to the front.”

