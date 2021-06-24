Ryan Truex – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Pocono Raceway Race Advance

CRC Brakleen 150

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Pocono: “It’s been a while since I’ve raced a Truck at Pocono,” said Truex. “Pocono is a track that I’ve always enjoyed, so I’m really optimistic and looking forward to this weekend. Niece Motorsports has had some really fast trucks at Pocono the last few years, and I know everyone in the shop has been working really hard on our Marquis Chevrolet.”

Truex at Pocono: Truex will make his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Pocono Raceway since 2017 this weekend.

In his previous start at the 2.5-mile track, Truex qualified fourth and finished third. In 2018, Truex qualified second and finished 10th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway.

Truex also has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at ‘The Tricky Triangle’, both coming in 2014.

On the Truck: Truex will carry the Marquis colors this week at Pocono Raceway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.