TeamSLR Eyes Opportunity in Buckeye State

Mid-May Test at Mid-Ohio has Connor Mosack Ready to Race This Weekend

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (June 25, 2021) – Only once this season has Connor Mosack buckled into his No. 28 Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam & Supply Chevrolet Camaro and ventured onto a racetrack where he had prior experience in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.

That lone race was back on March 28 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, where Mosack finished a solid fourth. At every other Trans Am venue this season, Mosack has arrived with a clean slate, seeing tracks in the flesh for the very first time.

Simulations, in-car camera footage and race replays have helped bridge the gap, but real-world experience is best. That’s why Mosack is so keen to go racing this weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course in Lexington, Ohio.

The Mid-Ohio SpeedTour will mark Mosack’s seventh TA2 race of the 2021 season. In preparation for it, Mosack and TeamSLR tested at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in mid-May.

It will be Mosack’s 11th career Trans Am start, and the 22-year-old racer from Charlotte, North Carolina, aims to make the most of it. Nothing beats seat time, and Mosack has augmented his Mid-Ohio test with races outside of Trans Am.

In the month-long break since the last Trans Am race at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut, Mosack has kept his skills sharp. The aspiring NASCAR driver wheeled a Super Late Model at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, the weekend after Lime Rock. Prior to Lime Rock, Mosack competed in the ARCA Menards East Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, finishing seventh and completing all 125 laps at the aptly named Monster Mile.

Mosack is also a recent college graduate. On May 8, he walked across the stage and accepted his diploma from High Point (N.C.) University. With his degree in business entrepreneurship in one hand and his helmet in the other, Mosack is juggling two careers. He began fulltime work earlier this month at Interstate Foam & Supply, focusing on the company’s business development.

While a business suit is now a part of Mosack’s regular wardrobe, it’s a firesuit that he likes best. With his briefcase back at home, a helmet on his head and experience in his pocket, Mosack is ready for Mid-Ohio.

Connor Mosack, driver No. 28 Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam & Supply Chevrolet Camaro:

“Since we last raced at Lime Rock, I competed in a Super Late Model race the following weekend at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. Unfortunately, we had some bad luck and ended up not running very well. I also started working full time for Interstate Foam & Supply during the week helping with business development.

“I’m definitely looking forward to Mid-Ohio. We’ve had the speed to run up front all year. I feel like I’m the most familiar and comfortable going into the Mid-Ohio weekend than any other track we’ve gone to so far. We were able to go test there a couple weeks back. We felt like we had really good speed and we will carry that into this weekend.

“Mid-Ohio is a tough place because every corner on the track it’s easy to give up speed. Every corner has a tradeoff between entry, center and exit speed to get the best total of the three, and it really can be tough to know which way is best and to do it every time. Knowing where to place the car is also key because of the blind corners and bumps that are scattered around the track. Of course, you know the best places to pass are at the end of the straightaways, into the keyhole and turn four but, as a racer, you also know you might have to be able to make a pass in the closing laps wherever you can make it happen. Some corners are definitely tougher than others, but it’s always possible and you can even catch some guys by surprise in some spots.”

Scott Lagasse, Jr., owner of TeamSLR and driver coach:

“Mid-Ohio is a very technical track that is a lot of fun and enjoyable from the driver’s seat. The elevation and the uniqueness of some of the corners makes you always feel like you just need one more lap to accomplish the perfect lap.

“We marked the Mid-Ohio race on our calendar way in advance for Connor. This should be a good track for him. We tested here a few weeks ago to be properly prepared for this weekend. Turn two, turn five and turn nine are all corners that Connor will excel in because of his consistency and attention to detail.”

About TeamSLR:

TeamSLR competes fulltime in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli in a multifaceted effort that includes dedicated entries in the TA2 division, customer programs, driver coaching and car construction. Its history dates back to 1985 and covers a wide spectrum of motorsports, including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA, ARCA and ASA. TeamSLR is a family-owned organization run by Scott Lagasse Sr., and Scott Lagasse Jr., The father-and-son duo have combined to win more than 100 races and seven championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks. For more information, please visit us online at www.TeamSLR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on LinkedIn.