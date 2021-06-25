Dawson Racing’s D3+Transformers Driver Trio Introductions

HOUSTON, Texas, June 25 – As the Dawson Racing team prepares for the upcoming races at Watkins Glen, all three drivers are ready to step back into the cockpit at a track with deep racing history. Theodor Olsen, Dominic Cicero and Ben Devlin will co-drive the No. 84 D3+Transformers LMP3 for this weekend’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, June 25-27.

“We are very happy to have these three drivers come together and add some history to the iconic Watkins Glen circuit associated with the Dawson name,” said Ian Dawson, CEO of Dawson Racing and long-time sports car entrant. “Being here for an IMSA race again with all these impressive machines is what sports car racing is all about. Introducing Hasbro with their TRANSFORMERS brand and Chevron Technology Ventures to sports car racing is a great honor. All three of these drivers bring a great deal to the table for this effort and the choice of drivers from the U.S., UK and Norway represent our work and vision on sustainable energy development. Although they have not raced together before, they are all keen to jump right in and I’m certain will work together like the pros they all are and produce some good results.”

Theodor Olsen may be a new name to many in the IMSA paddock as the 21-year-old Norwegian will be making his IMSA debut. Coming through the karting ranks in his native country since the age of 12, he soon graduated to car racing in the 2015 Citroen DS3 Cup Norway and then started making a name for himself in the Radical Cup Masters and Radical Cup Scandinavia, where he won the championship in 2016. The young man was awarded the 2018 Norway Athlete of the Year for his outstanding racing abilities and caught the eyes of Ian and Simon Dawson, who owned the Radical America outlet. They started working with the young talent in both Radicals and LMP2 and LMP3 cars for testing projects and with an eye on future drives. Additionally, as the Dawsons started their D3eSports business as the pandemic hit, Olsen was part of the esports family.”

Theodor Olsen, driver of the No. 84 D3+Transformers LMP3

“I’m super excited to finally be in the U.S. and racing again after being stuck home for the past year and a half,” said Olsen, of Moelv, Norway. “The Dawson have been planning this awesome D3+Transformers race program for a while and it’s a real honor to be here with them launching it to the world at Watkins Glen. Being part of bringing the sustainability focus on innovative technologies in Norway as part of my association makes me proud. Ben and Dominic and I are already getting on well and will be great teammates behind the wheel.”

Ben Devlin knows his way around a race track, Watkins Glen included. His most recent race at Watkins Glen was a fifth-place finish in the No. 70 Mazda Prototype factory team in 2016. His 20+ year team history competing in IMSA and the former American Le Mans Series reads like a who’s who of sports car racing in the U.S., as he’s driven for the likes of Dyson Racing, Intersport, Dempsey and SpeedSource before joining Mazda. After returning to his home country of England, his most recent race outing was the British GT Championship GT4 with Multimatic Motorsports Europe in a Ford Mustang GT4.

Devlin’s association with the Dawson family goes back to grade school in England at the age of 12. The Norwich, England-born Devlin first met Simon at school in Quidenham, Norfolk, which is nearly in the backyard of the historical Snetterton Race circuit. With the Dawson family history in racing, soon the young boys were inseparable at the race track.

Ben Devlin, driver of the No. 84 D3+Transformers LMP3

“Simon and I have talked about racing together for so long I can’t remember,” said a jubilant Devlin. “We’ve spent so much of our lives planning to race together but timing had just not worked out previously, so it truly is a dream come true to be launching the D3+Transformers race team with them at The Glen. When Simon asked me to come drive with he and Ian, I thought I was dreaming. I’m very proud to be part of a family friend program with such diversity, especially as a father now. And being back racing in IMSA, which I just love, is fantastic. We can’t wait to get on track and kick off this amazing TRANSFORMERS program. It is going to be incredible!”

Dominic Cicero, who was introduced to the team by Ligier North America, is ready to step back into the cockpit at a track with which he has a fond connection. Having competed in both the Daytona Prototype and GTD classes at The Glen in years past, he feels that knowledge will play well driving the LMP3 entry with Olsen and Devlin.

Dominic Cicero, driver of the No. 84 D3+Transformers LMP3

“I’ve had some great memories of this beautiful place and absolutely love the track,” said Cicero of La Quinta, Calif. “My experience in multiple classes will fit well with the five classes racing together at the Six Hours at the Glen race. Having driven in both the fastest and slowest cars on track provides a unique perspective that not everyone will share as we navigate the circuit together.

“The rhythmic flow, both mental and physical, of this circuit reminds me of the tracks I’ve competed on in Europe. Some tracks you simply connect with and feel more comfortable behind the wheel and this is one of those tracks for me and my past results here show it. I hope to carry that on with this exciting racing program with the Dawsons.”

Dawson Racing partners for the No. 84 entry include Hasbro and Chevron Technology Ventures.

