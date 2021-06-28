CINDRIC CONQUERS THE TRICKY TRIANGLE

LONG POND, PA – June 27, 2021 – Austin Cindric worked his way through the field to win at Pocono Raceway, marking his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2021 season and further extending his championship lead to 101 points over second place.

“Congratulations to Austin, Brian, Roger, and the entire No. 22 crew,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Austin and Brian demonstrated the power of strategy and execution to make their way to the front of the field and maintain the lead. Pocono is a unique and challenging track, but Austin was able to conquer the Tricky Triangle.”

Cindric started the race in 13th position but was able to maneuver the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang through the field and finish Stage 1 in fourth, after avoiding multiple incidents early in the race. The end of the race came down to fuel and pit strategy, combined with a long green-flag run that allowed Austin to maintain his lead and finish a half second in front of second place.

“You have to be good at everything and that is what this team has proven throughout the year. I am just the one that gets to drive these Ford Mustangs. I am excited about it. I had to execute in every facet and we had everything thrown at us today. I am super proud of this Car Shop Ford Mustang team. Everybody who partners up with us. To finally get one here,” commented Cindric.

Ford Performance teammates Ryan Sieg with RSS Racing finished P17 and Riley Herbst with Stewart-Haas Racing in P35.

The NASCAR Cup Series raced Saturday and Sunday at Pocono Raceway. On Saturday, Team Penske drivers Ryan Blaney finished P5 and Joey Logano P6, Kevin Harvick with Stewart-Haas Racing in P8, and Ford Performance teammate Brad Keselowski in P10.

During Sunday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Ford Performance teammates Brad Keselowski with Team Penske finished P3, Kevin Harvick with Stewart-Haas Racing in P4, and Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney in P6 and Joey Logano in P10.

Chad McCumbee and James Pesek with PF Racing finished 15th in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at the 3.4 mile Watkins Glen road course this weekend.

The IMSA Pilot Challenge will return to Watkins Glen, New York this week while the NASCAR Cup & Xfinity Series is headed to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin this weekend.

