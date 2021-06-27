GIBBS LEADS TOYOTA WITH RUNNER-UP FINISH

Gibbs continues stellar rookie season with his seventh top-five finish in first eight starts

LONG POND, Pa. (June 27, 2021) – Ty Gibbs (second) led Toyota with a top-five finish in the Pocono Green 225 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday afternoon.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pocono Raceway

Race 16 of 33 – 225 miles, 90 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Cindric*

2nd, TY GIBBS

3rd, Justin Allgaier*

4th, Noah Gragson*

5th, AJ Allmendinger

6th, DANIEL HEMRIC

7th, BRANDON JONES

14th, SANTINO FERRUCCI

25th, AUSTIN HILL

29th, JESSE LITTLE

30th, MASON MASSEY

33rd, DAVID STARR

37th, HARRISON BURTON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

How hard were you digging for this win?

“Just pushing as much as I can. It feels good to leave everything in the racecar. Just trying my hardest. I made some mistakes. I think I could have maybe crossed him over a little bit better. Lap cars helped me. They were kind of in the way. Overall, just a good day. I’m happy to drive a Xfinity car. I’m thankful to be in this series. Thank you to all of my crew, Chris Gayle (crew chief), everybody who works on my Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, No. 18 Poppy Bank Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

No win today, but a lot of speed today for your Daniel.

“Not only speed but speeding on pit road. Unbelievable Poppy Bank Toyota Supra. So proud of Dave Rogers (crew chief). Not only this week, but every week to bring the best racecars that we can. That was for sure the best JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) Toyota that I’ve had. It’s tough to swallow when you give them away like that. I don’t know if I just mis-executed on my lights or what. I thought I gave enough back, especially after the first time, but I just sped again under green and that was it for us. I’m proud of these guys. I don’t know what else you can do. You just have to keep showing up and hope it will turn around.”

