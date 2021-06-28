Meyer Shank Racing Heads Home to Mid-Ohio for Honda Indy 200

Pataskala, Ohio (28 June 2021) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will make its second trip this season to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – its home track – but this time for the NTT INDYCAR Series, Honda Indy 200 on Sunday (12:00pm ET, NBC).

Heading back to the site of his first victory in North America (Indy Lights), Jack Harvey will look to do the same in INDYCAR competition this weekend with the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda.

Harvey has shown considerable pace this season that has seen him compete at the front of the highly competitive Indy Car field. Harvey’s last outing at Mid-Ohio saw him finish seventh, his best career INDYCAR finish at the central Ohio circuit.

Although MSR is still aiming to capture its first INDYCAR podium at its home track, the team has scored three podium finishes in IMSA competition at the track where team co-owner Mike Shank first started the team.

“Everyone at MSR is looking forward to racing at Mid-Ohio, the obvious reason being that it’s the home race for the team and the home race for Honda,” said Harvey. “We’ve had some good success and good potential at Mid-Ohio in the past, and it’s where I got my first win (Indy Lights), so I’m excited to be headed there this weekend. We’ve shown a lot of pace this year with the 60 car and our focus is to bring home the result that I know we are capable of.”

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be broadcast live on NBC starting at 12:00pm ET on Sunday, July 4. SiriusXM will provide IndyCar Radio coverage on XM Ch. 205.