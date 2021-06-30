Event Preview: Wright Motorsports Eager for More Points at the Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (June 30, 2021) — Another race week at Watkins Glen International is set to begin this weekend for Wright Motorsports in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. The Porsche customer racing team, having competed last week in the race festivities in the Porsche Carrera Cup, Michelin Pilot Challenge, and WeatherTech Series, will return to the same track this weekend for the Sahlen’s 120 at The Glen.

Last week, drivers Ryan Hardwick and Jan Heylen moved up two spots in the GS class championship point standings, following a fourth-place finish in the No. 16 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport

With just one practice and one qualifying session on the event schedule, the team will have limited time on track before Friday afternoon’s race at 2:35 PM. Although the No. 16 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport had plenty of time on track at the same circuit last week, the weather conditions this weekend are projected to be quite different, with rain predicted for both days of sessions.

The Sahlen’s 120 at the Glen will begin on Friday, July 2 at 2:35 PM ET, airing live on NBC Sports Gold’s TRACKPASS streaming service, as well as imsa.tv. For full event information, visit imsa.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Ryan Hardwick

No. 16 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport

I am looking forward to being back at the Glen for the next Michelin Pilot Challenge race. We showed good pace during the four-hour race last weekend, so we are aiming for another solid result at my favorite racetrack! I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of our Wright Motorsports Cayman GT4 Clubsport this weekend!

Jan Heylen

No. 16 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport

Last week’s race would have been the perfect race with the perfect strategy if it wasn’t for us getting stuck behind a car under yellow. We need to come back and do exactly what we did last week and close the gap to the points leader in the championship.

1st Phorm

1st Phorm is a sports nutrition company based in St. Louis, MO. In 2009, CEO Andy Frisella and his business partner Chris Klein started the brand, and since then, it has become the fastest growing supplement company in the world. 1st Phorm has set the standards in the industry for quality and helping people reach their goals. This new racing partnership is not their first time in the exotic car scene either. 1st Phorm has been the title sponsor for the Gold Rush Rally for six years running. With over a million followers across social media, 1st Phorm has amassed a huge cult-like following known as, “The Legion of Boom.” They stand for a movement in the fitness world. To turn it back to what it was meant to be. Helping others improve their lives, to be a good human… and to drop the excuses and do the work. 1st Phorm is a winning brand and they don’t expect anything less when it comes to their race team. For additional info: www.1stphorm.com

Mountain Motorsports

Mountain Motorsports is a group of motorcycle and powersports dealerships with multiple locations in the southeastern United States. The company was founded by lifelong friends Ryan Hardwick and Justin Price when they opened their first location as a single-line Honda dealership in Sevierville, Tennessee in 1999. The company has since grown into one of the largest retailers of motorcycle and powersports vehicles in the nation, spanning nine dealership locations representing eleven of the industry’s most well-known brands. For additional info: www.mountainmotorsports.com

Una Vida Tequila

Una Vida translates to One Life. That is how this brand started. By people who want to live their “One Life” to the absolute fullest and to their highest potential. A group of guys from the Midwest who love great quality tequila, and want their One Life to have meaning and impact others.

One Life, One Tequila is our CORE BELIEF. We’re building the only tequila brand you will ever need to drink. Una Vida is bigger than just tequila we’re also building a culture of people who want to live their life to their utmost potential.

Our story begins and continues to grow bottle by bottle. It’s a life mission for us to create a community of people who all raise a glass knowing they’re living their ONE LIFE! For more information, visit unavidatequila.com

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series, international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. The 2020 season will see the team return to IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship. For more information, visit wrightmotorsports.com