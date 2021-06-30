Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Road America

NASCAR makes history again this weekend as the Cup Series (NCS) visits yet another unfamiliar location in Road America. Despite no NCS action there since 1956, Jack Roush’s team does have experience in Wisconsin, as does Chris Buescher. Ryan Newman will run in the TransAm race this weekend as part of an effort to gain more experience.

Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip

Sunday, July 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Pocono Recap, Road America Preview

Buescher finished 20th in the first of two races at Pocono, earning himself the pole for Sunday’s race after the top-20 invert, before finishing 19th in race two.

Newman suffered damage in a spin in Saturday’s race to finish 37th, then followed up with a 22nd-place run on Sunday.

Fastenal – whose headquarters is located just over three hours from Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, will sport a patriotic scheme in celebration of July 4th weekend at Road America.

Kohler – Newman’s anchor partner for 2021 – will also celebrate its home race this weekend as Kohler, Wisconsin, is just a short trip to Elkhart Lake.

Road America Format

This event will mark the 12th season of NASCAR racing at Road America, but it will be the first for the NCS since 1956. The Xfinity Series has made Elkhart Lake a stop on its circuit since 2010.

The Cup stars are on track for the first time Saturday for a 50-minute practice session at 12:35 p.m. ET, with qualifying set for raceday morning at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Roush Victorius in First Xfinity Race at Road America

In the Xfinity Series’ first-ever race at Road America back in 2010, Carl Edwards won the pole, led 35 laps and went on to win the 50-lap race. Jack Roush had four cars in that race alone, including Colin Braun in the No. 16, Paul Menard in the No. 98 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., in the No. 6.

Tale of the Tape

Overall at Road America, Jack Roush has 24 starts all-time with the lone Edwards win, six top-10s and three top fives. 18 different drivers have taken the wheel for Roush at Road America, most recently Ty Majeski (No. 60), Conor Daly (No. 6) and Ryan Reed (No. 16) during RFR’s last Xfinity stint at the track.

Buescher Wins ARCA at Elkhart

In Buescher’s lone start at the 4.04-mile track back in 2013, he won the ARCA Series race, leading the final lap after starting sixth in the No. 99 for Roulo Brothers Racing.

Roush Fenway Road America Wins

2010 Edwards Xfinity