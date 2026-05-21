Hendrick Motorsports Statements on Kyle Busch

Statements on the passing of Kyle Busch, who drove for Hendrick Motorsports from 2003 through 2007, earning four wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and 11 in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series.

Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports: “This is an incredibly painful shock for all of us and a heartbreaking loss for the NASCAR family. Kyle was one of the most talented drivers I’ve ever seen and a racer in the truest sense of the word. He had a fire and competitive spirit that drove him to be great. I watched Kyle grow up in this sport and valued the friendship we shared long after he drove for our organization. As much as he loved to drive a race car, nothing brought him more joy than being a husband, a father and watching his son race. On behalf of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports, our hearts are with Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, Kurt and the Busch family.”

Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports: “This is a devastating loss and one that is hard for the NASCAR community to process. Kyle was a fierce competitor who demanded the very best from himself each time he put on the helmet. As teammates, I saw firsthand the passion and intensity he brought to the sport every single day. He was a champion and prolific racer who made a tremendous impact on NASCAR and was a lifelong advocate for all forms of motor sports. But beyond the track, he loved his family deeply and was incredibly proud of Samantha, Brexton and Lennix. My thoughts are with the entire Busch family during this extremely difficult time.”