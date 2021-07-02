Sim Seats Partners with Brandon Brown in Preparation for July Fourth Race Weekend at Road America

Track: Road America | 4.05 Mile Road Course

Race: 17 of 33

Event: Henry 180

Practice: Friday, July 2 | 4:05 p.m. ET | NBCSN

Qualifying: Saturday, July 3 | 11:35 a.m. ET | NBCSN

Race: Saturday, July 3 | 2:30 p.m. ET | NBC & MRN

Stages: 10 / 20 / 45 = 182.16 Miles

Brandon Brown | Xfinity Stats | Road America

Starts: 2

Best Start: 13th

Best Finish: 12th

Brown on Road America:

“We have an exciting weekend of racing ahead of us on the lefts and rights of the Road America road course and an awesome looking red, white and blue Sim Seats No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro.

“Like most people, this is definitely one of my favorite holiday weekends, and with the Fourth of July being on Sunday, I wouldn’t want to prep for it by doing anything other than racing in the sport that I love so much.

“My team at Brandonbilt Motorsports has put together another great road course car and I’m excited for the challenge. Road course racing can be difficult, but it’s also so much fun to me and I’m hoping that this will be the weekend that we can capture that elusive first victory.

“I can’t think Zach McAfee and everyone at Sim Seats enough for jumping on board with us for this weekend’s race. Now that most of our races are one day shows where we just show up and race without having a practice session, logging laps on my Sim Seats rig has become an essential part of my weekly routine.

“It’s a great way for me to jump in the seat and familiarize myself with different track layouts and learn where some of the landmarks or lift points are at each track so that when the race weekend arrives and I take the green flag, I feel prepared, confident and ready to race.

“So far, it’s been such an exciting season for our team and I can’t wait to see what this weekend has in store.”

About Sim Seats

Since 2009 we’ve been designing and fabricating high quality made in USA driving simulators including motion systems, complete turn key iRacing packages, and custom fabrication.

Our customer base includes all racers from amateur to the pro ranks. Every one of us at Sim Seats is a weekend racer too. Our passion for racing drives us to build better sim racing equipment, and leaves us feeling that the weekend just doesn’t cut it. Join us for the thrill of racing any time, any day, any car, any track.

As we like to say, don’t limit your track time to the weekend!

To learn more about Sim Seats, visit www.sim-seats.com.

Facebook: @SimSeats

Instagram: @sim.seats

Twitter: @SimSeats

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.