Ford Performance NASCAR: Road America (Trio of Mustangs Finish Top-10 at Road America)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series — Henry 180

Road America | Saturday, July 3, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

6th – Kevin Harvick

7th – Riley Herbst

8th – Austin Cindric

22nd – Ryan Sieg

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 99 Henry Repeating Arms Ford Mustang (Finished 6th) — “I was way off as far as racecraft and what I needed to do on the starts and restarts into Turn 1. I just was kind of going throughout the whole race not having a lot of help from the spotters stand just because you can’t really hear ‘em. So there was a lot of racecraft stuff that I was way off on. We got better as we went through the race. They did a good job on pit road and calling the race and probably should have finished 3rd or 4th there but I dinged it all up not getting a good restart there at the end.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang (Finished 7th) — “Yeah, we were definitely better than yesterday. It was cool coming from the back. I definitely feel like we had a top-five car, it just took a little too long getting through traffic there at the end and finishing 7th. We will take it, with a couple stage points, finishing 7th place. All in all, it was a good day.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang (Finished 8th) — “You can’t win ‘em all. Our guys brought a really fast Menards Richmond Ford Mustang. Sometimes it works out for you and sometimes it doesn’t. Today was one of those days. It just wasn’t meant to be. If they gave out an award for cars passed, we would handily have that. I am not sure there is a corner on this car that doesn’t have damage. I appreciate the hard work by everybody. We had a decent points day and we will move on.”

WHEN YOU CAME TO PIT FROM THE LEAD BEFORE THE LAST RESTART AND SAW NEARLY EVERYONE ELSE PIT, WHAT WAS GOING THROUGH YOUR MIND? “It was obviously the strategy to win the race. It is how the 54 won the race. I got a good restart and put a row of guys behind me before I even got to Turn 1 and thought I was in the right spot. The 2 just went off the track and collected a bunch of cars. I had to check up and got a bunch of rear-end damage and caused a tire rub which caused the tire to go down. I had to run on an old tire the rest of the race and still drove from last to wherever we finished. Not ideal, but it could be worse.”