Sprint Car Standout Parker Price-Miller to Drive for Jordan Anderson Racing at Knoxville Raceway in NASCAR Trucks

STATESVILLE, N.C. (July 2, 2021) – Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today 23-year-old Parker Price-Miller will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut driving the team’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado in the Inaugural Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway July 9.

Since jumping into 360- and 410-winged sprint cars six years ago the Kokomo, Ind. native has captured 31 wins on dirt tracks all across the United States, Canada, and Australia; boasting two wins with the ultra-competitive World of Outlaws (WoO) Sprint Car Series, and a win on the All-Star Circuit of Champions.

The two-time Canadian Nationals winner (2016, 2018) holds one win to his credit at the historic Knoxville Raceway while the driver known as “PPM” has qualified for the Knoxville Nationals A-Main twice.

Price-Miller currently competes in select 410 Sprint Car events nationwide driving for Sprint Hall of Fame Crew Chief and 9-Time Knoxville Raceway Track Champion Guy Forbrook and his Forbrook Motorsports team. When not competing for Forbrook Motorsports in the Mid-West the 2014 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year fields his own PPM Motorsports entry in select events. Making six starts at Knoxville this year Price-Miller has claimed four Top-10’s with a best of third.

“As a sprint car driver, it’s so cool that I’m getting the opportunity to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at a track that is the absolute meca of Sprint Car racing.” Stated Price-Miller.

“This year racing for Guy (Forbrook) we have been trying to run as many weekly races at Knoxville at possible in preparation for the famed Knoxville Nationals in August. I am hoping to apply some of the things I have learned over the years to have an edge over the NCWTS regulars and earn a solid finish for everyone in the sprint car community.”

The Corn Belt 150 by Premier Chevy Dealers will not be the only event contested by Price-Miller at Knoxville Raceway the weekend of July 9-10 as he will compete in Knoxville Raceway weekly 410 Sprint Car racing the very next night- July 10 in his Forbrook Motorsports No. 5 entry.

“Parker is a very talented driver behind the wheel of a sprint car, with the amount of competition at a WoO race it is an impressive feat in its own right to claim victory,” Said Jordan Anderson, Owner of Jordan Anderson Racing.

“His ability to quickly adapt will speed up the learning curve when getting behind the wheel of the truck for the first time. His experience and knowledge at the Knoxville Raceway will make him a great addition to the team.”

Marketing partners for Price-Miller’s Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers effort at Knoxville Raceway will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets for the NCWTS Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers are still available for purchase by visiting Knoxville Raceway online at KnoxvilleRaceway.com.

If you are unable to make it to the Knoxville Raceway for the NCWTS Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers on Friday night July 9, qualifying heat races will be broadcast LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports App at 7:00 PM EST, while the Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers can be seen at 9:00 PM EST.

The entire event will also be broadcast LIVE on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and on SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio Channel 90.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, and Kaz Grala. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.