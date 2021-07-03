Henry Repeating Arms Racing: Kevin Harvick Road America NXS Race Report

Harvick Finishes Sixth in Henry 180

Driver of Henry Repeating Arms Ford Mustang Maintains Top-10 Road-Course Streak

Date: July 3, 2021

Event: Henry 180 (Round 17 of 33)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (4.048-mile, 14-turn road course)

Format: 45 laps, broken into three stages (10 laps/10 laps/25 laps)

Start/Finish: 20th / 6th (Running, completed 45 of 45 laps)

Race Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Overview:

It was another NASCAR Xfinity Series race on a road course and another top-10 finish for Kevin Harvick. The driver of the No. 99 Henry Repeating Arms Ford Mustang for B.J. McLeod Motorsports finished sixth in the Henry 180 Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. It preserved Harvick’s unblemished streak of top-10s on road courses in the Xfinity Series, as the two-time Xfinity Series champion has never finished worse than seventh in 13 career road-course starts. Saturday’s drive around the 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course roughly 60 miles north of Milwaukee was no walk in the park, despite Road America seemingly being located inside a state park. Harvick’s Ford Mustang was loose into the corners and tight in the middle of the turns. Yet despite starting 20th, he rose to as high as third for a lap-30 restart. Smart pit strategy, tenacious driving and the ability to keep his Henry Repeating Arms machine on track allowed Harvick to outlast many of his competitors to earn his 261st top-10 in 348 career Xfinity Series starts.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 99 Henry Repeating Arms Ford Mustang:

“I was way off as far as racecraft and what I needed to do on the starts and restarts into turn one. I just was kind of going throughout the whole race not having a lot of help from the spotters stand just because you can’t really hear ‘em, so there was a lot of racecraft stuff that I was way off on. We got better as we went through the race. They did a good job on pit road and calling the race and probably should’ve finished third or fourth there, but I dinged it all up not getting a good restart there at the end.”

Notes:

● Kyle Busch won the Henry 180 to score his 101st career Xfinity Series victory, his fourth of the season and his first at Road America. His margin over second-place Daniel Hemric was 3.522 seconds.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 11 laps.

● Twenty-seven of the 36 drivers in the Henry 180 finished on the lead lap.

● Austin Cindric remains the championship leader after Road America with an 89-point advantage over second-place A.J. Allmendinger.

Next Up:

The next event on the Xfinity Series schedule is the Credit Karma Money 250 on Saturday, July 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Harvick’s next Xfinity Series race comes Aug. 14 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.