Ford Performance NASCAR: Road America (Briscoe & DiBenedetto Lead Ford Effort at Road America)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series — Jockey Made in America 250

Road America | Sunday, July 4, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

6th — Chase Briscoe

10th – Matt DiBenedetto

13th – Brad Keselowski

14th – Aric Almirola

15th – Joey Logano

17th – Cole Custer

18th – Chris Buescher

20th – Ryan Blaney

23rd – Josh Bilicki

27th – Kevin Harvick

32nd – Ryan Newman

35th – Kyle Tilley

37th – Anthony Alfredo

38th – Austin Cindric

39th – Ryan Eversley

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang (Finished 6th)

“I thought we were good enough to run fourth there at the end but my engine shut off. It was really cool to run sixth and be the best Ford today. We definitely had a lot of adversity with not getting a qualifying lap in and then the penalty at the beginning. I felt like we had a really good car on the long run. I am proud of that. It was a good day overall. We needed that. We will go on to the next one and see if we can get better.”

DID YOU THINK YOU WERE RUNNING OUT OF GAS AT THE END? “Yeah, I don’t know. I was right tucked up to the 11 car and about to make a move on him and the engine just shut off. I don’t know if it got really hot when I was super close to him and spiked the temps or what. I feel like if it wasn’t for that we probably would have ran fourth. Then I lost a ton of track position and had to deal with the 42. Overall it was a fun day. This place is a lot of fun when you are slipping and sliding around like that. I wish we could have been top-five but to leave here with sixth is a good day.”

MATT DIBENEDETTO, No. 21 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang (Finished 10th)

“I thought the adjustments we made and everything we did to get the car ready to qualify were great and the race, it was pretty clear we were a short-run car. That was very evident. But we made the most of it all day. The adjustments were good. The guys did a great job all weekend. We have been working hard to get our road course cars better and it was nice to get a glimpse of some hope and speed and to lead laps. I know we have to work on our long run speed a little bit. That was cool. I wanted to get Menards and Dutch Boy a good run because we have had some bad circumstances this year so it was nice to get a top-10 and lead laps.”

DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU ARE TURNING THE CORNER A LITTLE BIT? “Yeah, 100%. I am a big proponent in the feel and morale of a race team. I have been on teams where it clicks and I have been on teams where we needed a shakeup. All these guys, the morale I feel it. It has clicked. Our communication through practice and race is there. It is the best that we have had here on the 21 team. I feel really good about finishing out the year.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 33 Pirtek Ford Mustang (Mechanical Issue on Lap 24)

“I only had one wheel drive and when you only have two other ones spinning with 750 horsepower it is a bit challenging. It was quite dramatic taking the lead and then immediately losing everything. Not a weekend I am necessarily happy about. To have the opportunity to show up at this race track with extremely well-prepared race cars and have a shot to win both races is really great for someone in my position. But I want to make the most of it and I put way too much into it to have it go that bad, especially when you get moved out of the lead and then take it back as clean as possible and then this is all you’ve got. That is racing. That is my motto for the weekend. I appreciate Pirtek and everyone at Road America for coming out to support us. It has been a great weekend.”