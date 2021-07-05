Search
Erik Jones Finishes in the 19th-place at Road America

Erik Jones and the No. 43 Scag Power Equipment Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team finished in the 19th-place in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America on Sunday, July 4.

Jones turned a lap of 133.840 seconds at 108.882 mph around the picturesque 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Sunday, setting the 21st-fastest lap in qualifying at America’s National Park of Speed, located in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 14, he was in the 13th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 29, Jones was scored in the 27th-place. The 25-year-old Byron, Michigan, native was scored as high as the 11th-place at Road America.

“It was a fight all day for our No. 43 Scag Power Equipment Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team. We stuck with it, and came home with a top-20 finish at Road America. I think we learned some things for the next road course, and we hope for some more improvement.” -Erik Jones



